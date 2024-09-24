Sustainable Fashion Brand Western Era Caters To The Needs Of Today's Indian Women

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24: Western Era, a family-run business founded in 2023, is making waves in the Indian fashion industry. This sustainable fashion for women blends contemporary trends with traditional craftsmanshipthe designs of the brand feature exquisite embroidery, handwork, and intricate details. The brainchild of Vishesh Kapoor, Rakesh Kapoor, and Bharati Kapoor, the brand has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and affordability.

The journey began in 2003 when Rakesh and Bharati Kapoor established Vishesh Apparels, an export house specialising in womenswear. Through this venture, they gained valuable experience in the global fashion market, observing a significant gap in the quality of garments international brands sell. Recognising the opportunity to bridge this gap, the Kapoors launched the Western Era, aiming to offer high-quality, value-added garments that resonate with Indian consumers.

"We wanted to create a brand that offered the same level of quality and craftsmanship that you would find in international brands, but at a price point accessible to Indian consumers," explained Vishesh Kapoor, co-founder of Western Era.

Since its inception, the Western Era has promoted sustainable fashion practices in India. The brand exclusively uses natural, lightweight, and breathable fabrics that are kind to both the skin and the environment. Additionally, Western Era actively collaborates with local artisans to preserve traditional crafts and integrate them into its modern designs.

"We believe that fashion should not only be stylish but also ethical," said Bharati Kapoor. "By working with local artisans, we are not only supporting their livelihoods but also preserving India's rich cultural heritage."

One of Western Era's most notable achievements is its affordable luxury range. The brand offers premium-quality garments that deliver the elegance and sophistication of high-end fashion without the exorbitant price tag. This focus on value has helped the brand attract a loyal customer base who appreciate the brand's commitment to quality and affordability.

Western Era's dedication to quality and sustainability has not gone unnoticed. The brand has participated in numerous exhibitions, including the prestigious CMAI exhibitions in Mumbai and Noida, and has secured a presence in various multi-designer showrooms across India. Additionally, the brand's recent launch of a collection made entirely from recycled materials has further solidified its reputation as a leader in sustainable fashion.

"We are committed to making a positive impact on the environment," said Vishesh Kapoor. "Using recycled materials is just one example of our efforts to promote sustainability in the fashion industry."

Western Era's focus on quality, sustainability, and affordability positions it for continued growth and success in the Indian fashion market. The brand's intent to merge old and new has struck a chord with customers seeking beautiful, ethical, and affordable clothes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor