Swach Enviro E-Waste India Pvt. Ltd. Honored with the GEA2023 award for the Most Trusted Electronic Waste Management Service Provider in India

New Delhi [India], May 24: Swach Enviro E-Waste India Pvt. Ltd., a leading electronic waste management service provider, has been honored with the title of the "Most Trusted Electronic Waste Management Service Provider in India" at the Brand Empower's Global Excellence Awards 2023 in Mumbai. Kajal Arora (Founder & MD) and Nitin Arora (Director & CEO) received the award from the renowned Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene. This recognition is a testament to Swach Enviro's unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible e-waste management practices. With their dedication to environmental preservation and customer satisfaction, Swach Enviro has rightfully earned this esteemed accolade.

Expressing her joy and gratitude upon receiving the award, Kajal Arora, Founder and Managing Director of Swach Enviro E-Waste India Pvt. Ltd. stated, "We are extremely honored to be recognized as the Most Trusted Electronic Waste Management Service Provider in India. This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to promoting responsible e-waste disposal and recycling. We are committed to making a positive impact on the environment by providing efficient and sustainable solutions for electronic waste management. This recognition further motivates us to continue our mission of creating a cleaner and greener India."

Nitin Arora, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Swach Enviro, also expressed his gratitude saying, "We are delighted to receive this prestigious GEA2023 award and we thank Brand Empower to acknowledge our efforts to promote clean & green India. At Swach Enviro, we strive to provide end-to-end solutions for electronic waste management, focusing on safe disposal, recycling, and resource recovery. This recognition affirms our commitment to excellence and strengthens our motives to contribute to a sustainable future for India."

The GEA2023 was a grand corporate award event which was organized by a reputed company Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. whose objective is to nominate the leading business entities for their unmatched business values, boosting the Indian economy, leadership qualities, and breakthrough performance. Rahul Ranjan Singh, the Founder and CEO of Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. and Brand Empower is a young and aspiring entrepreneur. He articulated, "With the notable years of experience in the digital marketing world, whether you are a young or startup business, first understand the needs of the customer and your target audience. Besides this, always take learning from your failure and kick start your journey with the same enthusiasm and positivity."

Swach Enviro E-Waste India Pvt. Ltd sets itself apart through its innovative and technologically advanced solutions. The company utilizes state-of-the-art facilities, equipped with cutting-edge machinery, to process and recycle electronic waste efficiently. By leveraging industry-leading practices, Swach Enviro maximizes the recovery of valuable resources while minimizing the generation of hazardous by-products. This ensures that electronic waste is not only properly managed but also contributes to the circular economy. As the most trusted e-waste management service provider in India, the company maintains the highest ethical standards in its operations. The company strictly adheres to all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines set forth by the government and environmental agencies. Their commitment to compliance ensures that all e-waste is handled legally and responsibly, safeguarding the environment and public health.

With this well-deserved recognition, Swach Enviro E-Waste India Pvt. Ltd. and its team continue to lead the way in responsible e-waste management services in India. Their expertise, dedication, and commitment to environmental sustainability have set them apart as the most trusted service provider in the industry.

