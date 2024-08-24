SwiftNLift Media Group Celebrates Excellence at Gujarat Business Glory Awards 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 24: SwiftNLift Media Group, renowned for its dynamic approach and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, proudly presented the Gujarat Business Glory Awards 2024 at the prestigious Binori Banquet Hotel. This highly anticipated event served as a remarkable platform to honor and celebrate the outstanding achievements of entrepreneurs in the Satara region.

The event was distinguished by the presence of esteemed Hindi film actress Rimi Sen, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Under the exceptional leadership of Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, and his dedicated team, the event was met with widespread acclaim for its impeccable organization and execution. The success of the event highlighted the group's dedication to uplifting businesses and recognizing the tireless efforts of individuals within the business community.

The Gujarat Business Glory Awards 2024 not only showcased the exceptional accomplishments of entrepreneurs but also underscored SwiftNLift Media Group's commitment to providing influential platforms that contribute to industry growth. The event was a testament to the group's mission of fostering innovation and excellence by ensuring that businesses receive the recognition they deserve.

Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and appreciation from attendees. "We are deeply honoured by the positive response and commendations we received. Our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and contributing to the economic development of the region remains steadfast," said Sabe.

The gathering of prominent individuals from the business community at the Gujarat Business Glory Awards 2024 underscored the event's impact and the significant role SwiftNLift Media Group plays in creating meaningful and influential platforms. The event not only celebrated success but also served as an inspiring call to aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging them to strive for excellence in their ventures.

SwiftNLift Media Group continues to uphold its mission to uplift businesses and promote a culture of innovation and achievement within the Satara region. The resounding success of the Gujarat Business Glory Awards 2024 stands as a testament to the group's vision and unwavering dedication to the growth and success of the local business community.

About SwiftNLift Media Group:

SwiftNLift Media Group is a leading media organization known for its dynamic approach and commitment to fostering innovation. Focused on providing influential platforms for entrepreneurs, the group plays a pivotal role in recognizing and celebrating success within the business community. Through its diverse range of platforms, SwiftNLift Media Group remains dedicated to uplifting businesses and promoting a culture of excellence and achievement.

List of Awardees:

1. Mahesh Patel / Harish Pekhale - Director, Sigma Crop Science - Rising Star in Agriculture Inputs

2. Dharmesh Desai - Co-Founder, Colibri India - Most Trusted Company of the Year

3. Nishit Suryaprakash Koshti - Managing Director, Aaditya Overseas - Best Corporate Travel Company

4. Bhavesh B. Lakhatriya - Director, Keni Office Seating System Pvt. Ltd. - Manufacturer of the Year

5. Mayank Pandya - Director, DevAum Technologies - Best Cyber Security Training and Services Organization

6. Satyamurti Kumar - Managing Director, Maxxgene Agroteck Pvt. Ltd. - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

7. Pradipsinh Mahendrasinh Parmar - CEO, Swastik Enterprise - Best Financial Planning Service

8. Prashant Thakar - Founder CEO, Prime Academy - Visionary Leader Award

9. Rahul Rajput - Founder, TECH FIBRO INDUSTRIAL SERVICES - Best Manufacturing and Services Provider

10. Anil Dangi - Director, BrainZ Institute - Award for Best in Career Coaching

11. Raiyani Maheshkumar Bhanubhai / Raiyani Krishna Maheshkumar - Owner, Krishna's Diet Clinic - The Best Dietician of Gujarat

12. Metasteel Prefab Pvt. Ltd. - Innovative Business of the Year

13. Pravin Parmar - Director, Krishna Construction - Outstanding Construction Project

14. Vipul K. Pathak - Director, Westside Developers - Residential Property of the Year

15. Jagdish Patel - Sales Director, Nestoria Group (DHOLERA SIR) - Award For Professional Excellence in Real Estate

16. Abid Ali Yusuf Bhai Patel - Founder and CEO, GWS Medical Tourism Services LLP - Best Medical Tourism Company

17. Ashish Limbachiya - Owner, Nadiad Puffwala - Most Successful Entrepreneur

18. Sanket S. Purohit - Proprietor, Sanket Study Centre - Nobel Teacher Award of the Year

19. Dr Anu Chaudhary - Founder, Soul Solace Healing Space - Innovative Chakra Astrology Tarot Excellence Award

20. Mehul Bhalala - Founder, CEO, INDOPRIMO - Most Admired Men Wear Brand of the Year

21. Akshit Madhani / Vivek Akari - Managing Director, Mahant Enterprise - Most Innovative Products Of The Year

22. Saurin N. Kayasth / Bindi S. Kayasth - Director, Square Properties - Real Estate Investment Advisory of the Year

23. Azizur Rahman & Saidul Rahman - Co-Founders, Cafe Chai Zaika - The Best Cafe for Socializing in Gujarat

24. Alpa Sunit Mehta - Center Head, Starkids Preschool - Best Pre-School in Gadhinagar

25. Dr Megha Vyas - CEO and Founder, Doctornextgen - Best Healthcare Start-up

26. Praveen Kumar (VIP GUEST) - Astrologer, Gold Medalist Vastu Tarot Card Reader - Famous Astrologer in Ahmedabad

27. Bhavin Saravaiya / Nitin Lakkad - Director, Devi Fluoro Pvt. Ltd. - National Quality Award

28. Parimal Hasmukhbhai Shah - Owner, Podtalks With Parimal - Rising Star Award for YouTube

29. Vijay M. Mistry - Architect and Interior Designer, Studio Dream Creative - Best Architect and Interior Designer Award

30. Bamrotiya Kishor Maldebhai - Owner, Arjun Enterprise - Government Contract Achiever and Cement Agency of the Year

31. Parag Bhavsar - Interior Designer, Paalm Interiors - Best Interior Designer in Gujarat

32. Chintan Suthar / Priyank Patel - Directors, Corona Powertech - Excellence in Smart Home Device Integration

33. Kiran Joshi - Director, Rama Retreats - Best Destination Management Company (DMC Gujarat)

34. Ishwarlal Hiralal Modi - Director, Charbhuja Metacast Pvt. Ltd. - Best Steel Manufacturing Company in Gujarat

35. Rashmi Kaul - Educator and Budding Food Vlogger - Woman Super Achiever Award

36. Vaseem Alam Ansari - Furniture Manufacturing, Delhiwood Furniture Industries - Furniture Manufacturing Business of the Year

37. Dr Vaibhav Moghariya - MD(AM), CSD(SKIN) - Owner, Sparsh Skin Clinic - Best Skin and Laser Clinic

38. Dr Darshan Thakkar (M.Tech, PH.D) - Managing Director, Gmdt Marine & Industrial Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Company of the Year and Great Place to Work

39. Dharmendra N. Rathod - Owner, RD Electro Service - Best CCTV Camera Installation and Service

40. Upsarpanch Gud Chai - Fastest Growing Small Business of the Year

41. Bhavin J. Prajapati - CEO & Co-Founder, B J Network - Best CEO of the Year

42. Dr Keval P. Trivedi - Founder Director, Champs Academy Powered by AP Consultants - Most Promising and Fastest Growing Education Institute Chain of the Year

43. Riddhi Shah & Tahir Qureshi - Co-founder, Edubuild - Best Education Guidance Provider for Domestic and International Level

44. Kumar Sanjeev - CEO & Co-Founder, CosmosIQ.AI - Future Leader Award

45. Shailesh (Yuvraj) Zala - Chairman, The Gujarat Nagarik Credit Sahakari Mandali Ltd. - Best Investment and Wealth Management Services

46. Jenika Bhayani - Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist and Akashic Record Reader - Best Tarot Card Reader and Akashic Records Healer in Gujarat

47. United Insecticides Pvt. Ltd. - Emerging Company of the Year

48. Dilip Chauhan - Director, Alex Tours & Travels - Best Domestic Tour Operator

49. Priyanka Ajudia - Director, Indo-Us Agriseeds Limited - Young Business Woman of the Year

50. Prashant B. Shukla - Owner, Jacket by Grandstep - Best Men's Sports Wear Manufacturer in Gujarat

51. Reshma Darshak Parekh - Owner, Aero Vedic - Best Handcrafted Designer Aromatic Candles and Resin Artist in Gujarat

52. Dr Princekumar Mali - Owner, Amoxa Healthcare Private Ltd. - Super Hero Award

53. Dr Ishani Vyas - Managing Director, Vyasa Ayurveda - Best Skin, Hair and Wellness Doctor

54. Ishwarlal Hiralal Modi - Director, Shivjyot Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Best Steel Manufacturing Company in Gujarat

55. Vijay Shah - CEO, Petals Professional Services - Professional Entrepreneur of the Year

56. Krunal Purohit - Owner, Rajpurohit Advisory - Best Financial Planning Service

57. Chandni Yash Lodaya - Founder, CYL & Associates - Influential Business Woman of the Year Award

58. Sonali Telang - Founder and CEO, Creative Shuttle - Marketer of the Year

59. Parth Patel - Founder, The Best Celebrity Numerologist & Life Coach in Gujarat

60. Dhavalkumar Dineshbhai Patel - CEO, PR Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Agritech Startup of the Year

61. Evotek - Best Emerging Company of the Year

62. Bimla Trading Company - Most Trusted Company Of the Year

63. Sweta Vora - Director, EUC Abroad - The Best Consultancy for Studying Abroad

64. Ritika Jilka Patel - Actress, Gujarati Films and TV Shows - Best Gujarati Films and TV Shows Actress

65. Kashish Rathore - Actress, Gujarati Films and TV Shows - Best TV Serial Actress of the Year

66. Milap Joshi (VIP GUEST) - Astrologer, Sai Mahadev Astrologer - Best Celebrity Astrologer in Gujarat

67. Vinod Kumar Joshi - Astrologer, Masani Meldi Jyotish Ahmedabad - Best Love Problem and Vasikaran Specialist Astrologer in Ahmedabad

68. Roshan Joshi - Astrologer, Raj Sai Jyotish - Love Problem and Marriage Problem Expert Astrologer in Gujarat

69. Manish Joshi - Astrologer - Best Astrologer in Gujarat

70. Anil Shastri - Astrologer - Best Astrologer in Delhi

71. N. K. Joshi - Astrologer - Best Astrologer NK Joshi in Gujarat

72. Dashrath Joshi - Astrologer, Shimran Astrologer - Best Astrologer in Gujarat

73. Shyam Sundar Joshi - Astrologer - Top Astrologer for Relationship Counseling

74. Rajesh Joshi - Astrologer, Saikrishna Astro - Most Trusted Astrologer for Marriage and Relationships

75. Maaguru Dinesh Ji Joshi - Astrologer, Mahaguru Bhadrakali Jyotish - Gold Medallist and Most Trusted Astrologer in India

76. Sanjay Joshi - Astrologer, Maa Ambe Shakti Jyotish - Most Trusted Astrology for Marriage and Relationships

77. Pandit Vikram Ji Shastri - World Famous Ambaji Astrologer - Top Astrologer for Relationship Counseling

78. Vishal Joshi - Astrologer, Sainath Astro - Top Astrologer for Relationship Counseling

79. Vijay Joshi - Astrologer, Shiv Shraddha Astrology - Most Trusted Astrology for Marriage and Relationships

80. Rajkumar Joshi - Astrologer, Om Sai Siddhi Astrology - Most Trusted Astrologer for Marriage and Relationships

81. Astrologer Pankaj Kumar Joshi - Astrologer, Mahan Gaytri Upashak - Best Astrologer in Ahmedabad

82. Pandit Gautambhai Kanaramji Joshi - Astrologer, Raj Krishna Jyotish - Well Known Genuine Professional and Celebrity Astrologer of Gujarat

83. Dr Anil Joshi - Tantrik - Most Trusted Tantrik for Marriage and Relationships

