Tablet shipments in India soar 129 pc to 1.84 million units in April-June 2024: IDC report

New Delhi [India], September 1 : A total of 1.84 million units of tablets were shipped in India during April-June 2024, up 128.8 per cent year-over-year, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the distribution of tablets by the Uttar Pradesh government among its students, coupled with the low base of the same quarter last year led to a high yearly growth rate in the tablet market.

While the slate tablet market grew by 178.1 per cent year-on-year, the detachable tablet grew by 23.6 per cent year-on-year, said IDC, a global market intelligence and advisory services provider.

"The consumer segment had a third consecutive quarter of YoY growth. There has been increased demand for tablets priced at USD 200- USD 300 as vendors are introducing products with good specifications in this relatively affordable price range," said Priyansh Tiwari, Research Analyst, Devices Research, IDC India and South Asia.

"Discounts and cashbacks make the purchases more lucrative, leading to robust demand for consumer tablets, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future," added Tiwari.

According to the IDC report, Samsung led the market with a share of 48.7 per cent during the April-June quarter as it topped the charts in both the commercial and consumer segments, respectively.

Acer Group was a distant second to Samsung, with a share of 23.6 per cent during the quarter.

Apple stood third with a share of 9.5 per cent. It did well in both the commercial and consumer segments, growing by 9.8 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively, IDC said. Its growth in the consumer segment was driven by new product launches and subsequent price cuts across the older lineup.

Lenovo stood fourth with a share of 6.9 per cent. However, its consumer segment showed a robust growth of 46.4 per cent year-on-year.

Xiaomi held fifth position with a 4.7 per cent share and a year-on-year growth of 85.8 per cent, as per the IDC report.

Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, Devices Research, IDC India and South Asia, said, while the commercial segment was robust driven by key education deals and good momentum in the SMB (small and mid-size business) segment, heavy inventory push led to a strong consumer segment in the first half of the year.

"With more education deals in the pipeline and high consumer demand anticipated during online sales in 2H24, IDC anticipates the Tablets market in India to grow by high double digits in 2024," Shenoy added.

IDC or International Data Corporation is a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries.

