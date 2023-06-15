TalentSprint honored as Training Partner of the Year at the PegaWorld iNspire event held in Las Vegas

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15: TalentSprint, a leading global edtech company specializing in innovative and transformative programs, has been recognized as the 'Training Partner of the Year' at PegaWorld iNspire 2023, the annual conference of Pegasystems, the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change® held in Las Vegas recently. This accolade highlights TalentSprint's exceptional contributions through its Pega University Program in transforming engineering college students to build robust capabilities in low-code technologies to secure a competition-proof career with the customers and partners of Pegasystems.

Since its establishment in 2016, the collaborative effort between Pegasystems and TalentSprint through the Pega University Program has empowered over 9,000 students to embark on high-impact careers in the tech industry. This comprehensive program equips students with 300+ hours of hands-on experiential learning by qualified and certified instructors, resulting in a 95 per cent certification rate with a high-touch placement assistance yielding an 80 per cent placement rate consistently. Initially launched with two partner colleges, the program has now expanded to impact around 2000 students per year across 20 partner colleges throughout India.

Judy Buchholz, Senior Vice President of global partner ecosystems, Pegasystems, said: "Pega is pleased to recognize TalentSprint on their well-deserved award as the Training Partner of the Year. Deep expertise and skillset currency are critical to Pega clients and TalentSprint has invested in and delivered on programs to educate and certify job-ready young software engineers for the Pega ecosystem."

Dr Santanu Paul, Founding CEO and Managing Director of TalentSprint, expressed his satisfaction with the pioneering initiative undertaken in collaboration with Pegasystems in India. He acknowledged the prestigious award as a testament to the team's dedicated efforts, unwavering pursuit of excellence, and innovative mindset. Dr Paul extended his heartfelt gratitude to all those involved, emphasizing that this recognition symbolizes their collective endeavor and relentless passion.

TalentSprint's recognition as the 'Training Partner of the Year' at PegaWorld iNspire serves as a testament to their commitment to excellence, innovative teaching methodologies, and impactful collaborations. Their unswerving dedication to nurturing industry-ready talent has made a remarkable impact on the tech landscape in India, while providing students with unparalleled career prospects. As TalentSprint and Pegasystems continue to work in tandem, they aim to further enhance the transformative power of education and create a bright future for aspiring professionals in the technology sector.

