Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore launches MSME EV skilling program to boost electric vehicle manufacturing

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 : Coimbatore took a step towards becoming a global hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing with the launch of the Tamil Nadu MSME EV Skilling Program.

This collaborative effort between World Resources Institute (WRI) India and Facilitating MSMEs (FaMe) Tamil Nadu aims to equip Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the rapidly growing EV sector.

The program was inaugurated at the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) Fair Grounds in Coimbatore and has already garnered interest from more than 180 MSMEs.

In partnership with CODDISIA, Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF), Southern India Engineering Manufacturers' Association (SIEMA), and Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (SiTarc), this innovative skilling program is a testament to WRI India's commitment to fostering a just transition for MSMEs and workers in India's automotive and textile sectors.

The program offers structured training opportunities for individuals at all levels within EV MSMEs, including senior and mid-management, as well as both white- and blue-collar workers.

It is designed to run in two parallel tracks from September to November, leveraging Coimbatore's existing industrial ecosystem to expedite the entry of local businesses into the EV traction motor supply chain.

Additionally, it will equip a broader base of MSMEs with the expertise required to participate in various aspects of EV manufacturing.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with the recent announcement by the Tamil Nadu government regarding the establishment of an EV motor manufacturing cluster and a common facility centre dedicated to the development and testing of electric vehicle motors in Coimbatore.

The program's future phases will extend to other parts of the state, starting with the Chennai automotive cluster.

The collaboration between WRI India and FaMe TN stems from a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year, with the aim of strengthening Tamil Nadu's MSME sector by facilitating the adoption of EVs and ensuring a smooth transition from the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) industry to the emerging EV industry.

V Arun Roy, Secretary to Government, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, commended the initiative, highlighting Tamil Nadu's aspirations to become a global EV manufacturing hub.

He encouraged MSMEs to seize the opportunity presented by the skilling program to position themselves as key suppliers in this burgeoning industry.

Ashwini Hingne, Associate Program Director, WRI India, emphasized the importance of reskilling and upskilling MSMEs and workers to harness opportunities in the evolving EV component manufacturing space and ensure job security in the transition.

V Thirugnanam, President, CODISSIA, pointed out the program's alignment with the government's initiatives to boost EV manufacturing in Coimbatore.

With strategic initiatives and partnerships in place, Coimbatore is well on its way to becoming a global centre for electric vehicle manufacturing, ensuring the growth of the MSME sector and the creation of green jobs in India's clean mobility ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor