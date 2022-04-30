Tanla announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 21-22 Results

Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022. Key Metrics: Fourth Quarter

-Revenue increased by 32 per cent year-over-year to Rs 8,531 million.

-Gross profit increased by 38 per cent year-over-year to Rs 2,434 million. Gross margin at 28.5 per cent, improved by 126 basis points year-over-year.

-EBITDA increased by 37 per cent year-over-year to Rs 1,841 million. EBITDA at 21.6 per cent, improved by 91 basis points year-over-year.

-Profit after tax increased by 37 per cent year-over-year to Rs 1,406 million.

-Earnings per share increased by 37 per cent to Rs 10.36.

-Free cash flow at Rs 444 million and Cash and Cash Equivalents at Rs 9,222 million.

Key Metrics: Full Year 21-22

-Revenue increased by 37 per cent year-over-year to Rs 32,060 million.

-Gross profit increased by 57 per cent year-over-year to Rs 9,080 million. Gross margin at 28.3 per cent and improved by 365 basis points year-over-year.

-EBITDA increased by 62 per cent year-over-year to Rs 7,001 million. EBITDA at 21.8 per cent and improved by 333 basis points year-over-year.

-Profit after tax increased by 51 per cent year-over-year to Rs 5,393 million.

-Earnings per share increased by 57 per cent to Rs 39.77.

-Free cash flow at Rs 4,248 million.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "Tanla continues its outstanding track record of growth with revenues going up 6X in the last six years. FY22 was a year of financial and business milestones, and we are entering FY23 with strong momentum."

Significant events during the quarter:

-Vodafone Idea (Vi) is live on Wisely Network to enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic from 29 April 2022.

-Tanla and Truecaller entered into an exclusive partnership to deliver a distinctive digital experience for business messaging powered by Wisely.

-Trubloq, our blockchain platform has contributed to 44 per cent decrease in the complaints against registered telemarketers since go-live.

-Dividend of Rs 2 per share (200 per cent of face value of Rs 1 per share) has been recommended by the board subject to shareholders approval.

-Tanla was awarded the prestigious MEFFYS award at MWC 2022, Barcelona, in the Enterprise Communication category for its pathbreaking Wisely platform.

-Tanla was awarded at the Global HR Excellence 2022 for successfully Managing Health at Work and Transitioning to Virtual Workplace.

-Tanla has been included in the Nifty Alpha Digital 50 index.

Invitation to the conference:Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on May 2, 2022 at 4.30 PM IST. Conference call details:Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +91 22 6280 1141 / +91 22 7115 8042, or if outside India, by dialing toll-free number United Kingdom 08081011573, United States 18667462133, Hong Kong 800964448, and Singapore 8001012045. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Tanla website.

