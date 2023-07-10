Tarla Dalal's Biopic, Streaming on OTT, in association with ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 10: ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations, gives it tribute to Tarla Dalal the Veteran Chef through its biopic, the role is played by the amazing actress Huma Qureshi the film will release on July 7, 2023 at Zee5, the pillars of this movie are Piyush Gupta who wrote and directed the film, and Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari served as producers. Tarla was honored for introducing and making diverse cuisines more widely embraced, She incorporated various non-vegetarian recipes from other cultures into vegetarian versions. She was the most prominent cookbook author in India as she revamped the cooking industry altogether.

ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations, a company dedicated to offering pure, nourishing, guilt-free, and comfort vegetarian food, is pleased to announce its partnership with the upcoming Tarla biographical drama from Bollywood. The story of the author's life is the focus of the film, which serves as an example for all homemakers that "Sky has no Limit"; the company associated with such an avant-garde biopic is proud to be a part of the distinguished film. Through direct purchases from farmers, ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations not only supports farmers by ensuring that they receive a fair price for their harvests but also sponsors the mesmerizing cuisine shown in the film.

The brand, which has its cloud kitchen in Bangalore, provides a variety of scrumptious and healthful vegetarian cuisine options, with its unique menu of Mohan Thal, Dudhi chana dal nu shaak, Sev tamatar nu shaak, aloo gobhi, daal pachhmel, chapati, and paneer bhurji and many more and honor the partnership with the upcoming Bollywood biopic play, Tarla.

Thanks to the company's collaboration with online food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato for delivering its foods to audience doorsteps, viewers can grab their favorite meals from ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations while streaming the movie.

The movie will be launched at renowned OTT platform Zee5, providing a wider reach for the brand. "We are excited to partner with ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations and showcase their commitment to promoting healthy living. We believe that this association will help us create a positive impact and provide our viewers with wholesome and nutritious food options." says Piyush Gaur the director.

Aashirvaad Soul Creations has built a strong reputation for trust and reliability. Consumers associate the brand with high-quality products, authentic flavors, and a commitment to their culinary satisfaction. This trust has helped the brand establish a loyal customer base.

Overall, ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations is a brand that offers premium, authentic Indian food products, combining traditional flavors with modern convenience. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and sustainability, the brand continues to be a popular choice among consumers seeking a taste of Indian cuisine at home.

