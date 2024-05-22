Tasva shines in Mumbai: From a spectacular launch at Oberoi Mall to a star-studded celebration at Santacruz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd in collaboration with celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, proudly announces the launch of Tasva's first Mall store in Mumbai. The grand opening was nothing short of spectacular, with a surprise flash mob and puneri dhol performance that left the onlookers stunned. The crowd was taken by surprise when the Bollywood star and brand ambassador, Ananya Panday, made an unexpected entrance during the flash mob. The store was inaugurated by Ananya Panday in the presence of the renowned couturier, Tarun Tahiliani.

Spanning 1746 sq ft, the store offers a luxurious shopping experience with a design reflecting Tarun Tahiliani's ‘India Modern' ethos. It showcases a broad range of designer ethnic and wedding wear for the modern Indian man, including the new Art Deco-inspired Dinner Jacket collection, which features geometric patterns and intricate embroidery techniques like appliqué and hot-fix. The wedding and festive attire range includes a variety of kurta sets, achkans, sherwanis and Indo-western outfits, complemented by an array of accessories such as safas, sarpeches, brooches, pocket squares, buttons, sehras, stoles, shawls, and footwear.

Following the grand launch at Oberoi Mall, Tasva further captivated Mumbai with a star-studded red-carpet event at its Santacruz store. This exclusive soirée brought together a distinguished mix of the city’s luminaries, including celebrated actors, acclaimed designers, top stylists, influencers and HNIs. The event was designed to not only showcase Tasva’s exquisite collection but also to foster meaningful connections within the fashion ecosystem. This elegant evening highlighted Tasva’s commitment to redefining contemporary ethnic and wedding wear, solidifying its status as a designer wedding wear brand.

Ananya expressed her thoughts, saying, “This city holds a special place in my heart. Today, it's a privilege to witness the fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary style as Tasva opens its doors in Oberoi Mall. Tasva’s commitment to redefining the groom’s fashion experience is commendable, and I’m excited to be a part of Tasva's journey.”

Commenting on the launch of the Oberoi Mall store, Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, TASVA, expressed, “It's an honor to bring our vision to life with the grand opening of our store in Oberoi Mall, Mumbai. At Tasva, each garment is meticulously crafted to celebrate our heritage while embracing contemporary style. Our new Mumbai store is a perfect space to experience the confluence of timeless techniques and modern designs that define Tasva.”

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, TASVA, shared his thoughts, stating, “At Tasva, we’re strategically expanding our retail footprint, and the grand opening of our first mall store in Mumbai at the Oberoi Mall is a major milestone in this direction. This store is a beacon of our commitment to accessibility and top-notch quality in designer wedding wear.”

Tasva, No. S/4, 2nd Floor, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Timings: 11:00 a.m.–9 p.m. daily | Phone: 022 46160386

For more information, please visit: www.tasva.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor