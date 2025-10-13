Tata Capital listed on NSE with minor gains; ED Tata Sons says company is committed to sustainable growth, value creation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Tata Capital a company from the Tata Group made its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey.

On the NSE, the shares listed at Rs 330 per share, a premium of 1.23 per cent to its IPO price of Rs 326. The Rs 15,512-crore issue had an IPO price band of Rs 310-326 per share. This is one of the highest IPOs in terms of issue size this year.

Speaking at the listing event in Mumbai, Saurabh Agrawal, Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Tata Sons, said the listing represents the beginning of a new phase for the company as it steps into the public market.

"Today marks the beginning of a new phase as we stand here as a listed company. We are conscious of our responsibilities and aware of the expectations that come with this moment," Agrawal said while addressing the gathering at the NSE.

He added that Tata Capital will continue to "strive to deliver sustainable growth and create enduring value for all our stakeholders."

Agrawal noted that the listing is not only a celebration for Tata Capital but also an opportunity to reflect on the broader economic environment. He highlighted that despite uncertainty in the global economy, India's growth story continues to gain strength and momentum.

"As we celebrate today, it is fitting that we also reflect on the macro context in which we operate. Amidst uncertainty in the global economy, India's growth story continues to gain strength and momentum," Agrawal said.

He also pointed out that recent policy measures from regulators and the Government of India, including a reduction in GST, income tax, and interest rates, have given a strong stimulus to domestic demand.

These reforms have supported the economy and created a positive environment for businesses like Tata Capital to expand and innovate.

Agrawal added that after a stronger-than-expected GDP performance in the first quarter of FY26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the GDP growth rate upwards for this financial year to 6.8 per cent, reaffirming India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

He said Tata Capital's focus will remain on responsible growth, long-term value creation, and contributing to India's economic development.

The listing, he added, marks a new chapter in Tata Capital's journey, underlining the company's commitment to strong governance, financial prudence, and stakeholder trust.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor