Tata Capital Share Price: Biggest IPO of the Year Makes Flat Listing On Stock Market

Shares of Tata Capital, the biggest IPO of 2025, made a flat listing on the stock market on Monday, October 13. The Tata Capital IPO listed at 1% premium on Dalal Street today (October 13), making shares list at Rs 330 on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The Rs 15,511.87 crore IPO, which was opened for bidding on October 6, 2025 and closed on October 8, 2025, received subscription for 65.33 crore shares against 33.34 crore shares on offer, subscribed by 1.96 times. The IPO was subscribed by 1.10 times by the retail investors, 3.45 subscribed by Qualified Institutional Buyers and non-institutional investors subscribed 1.98 times.

Also Read | Market rally adds Rs 1.94 lakh crore to valuation of top 8 firms.

Tata Capital IPO share listing was better than the expectations in the grey market, which had estimated a flat debut on the stock exchanges. With a company's portfolio of more than 25 leading products, the company caters to a diverse customer base, including salaried and self-employed individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, SMEs and corporates.