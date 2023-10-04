Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette celebrate the festive season with their flagship sale event 10.10

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: The flagship e-commerce initiatives of the Tata Group Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette are hosting their annual and much-awaited 10.10 sale starting on October 6. The sale will have attractive offers across various categories, such as apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear, jewellery, watches, and more, allowing consumers to shop from leading brands this festive season.

Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, "At Tata CLiQ, our efforts are focused on becoming the preferred platform for consumers for lifestyle, luxury, and beauty. Tapping into the current buying sentiment of consumers this festive season, we are excited to announce our flagship sale event, 10.10, which starts on October 6. All three platforms, Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette, have a bouquet of offers across categories that are bound to excite consumers as they shop this festive season. The platforms have also expanded their existing portfolio by introducing the latest collections, thus increasing their assortment further across different categories. We look forward to an exciting festive season as we continue to provide curated offerings and an elevated shopping experience to our customers."

Tata CLiQ, India's leading e-commerce destination, is driving the proposition of 'scoring the perfect 10 on your fashion' for the 10/10 sale. During the sale, it promises to offer curated and trendiest collections from leading brands across fashion and lifestyle.

Starting October 6th, customers can enjoy up to 85% off on their favourite brands, along with added benefits such as free shipping, additional coupons, and bank offers. Further, one can avail a flat 15% off on the products wishlisted from October 3rd to 5th.

It promises to be a blockbuster shopping season for customers, with amazing offers up for grabs across leading categories such as apparel and footwear. Menswear brands like Jack & Jones, Levi's, Spykar, U.S. Polo Assn., and more will be up to 30-80% off, while men's footwear will be up to 70% off. Womenswear too has exciting offers, with up to 70% off on leading apparel and footwear brands such as Aldo, AND, Biba, Clarks, Only, Vero Moda, and W. In addition, one can enjoy offers on watches from brands like Casio, Fossil, and Titan. The gadgets and accessories categories also have offers one can't resist.

Leading banks are also participating in the sale with a 10% instant discount on HDFC bank credit cards from October 6 to October 10 and on ICICI bank credit cards from October 10 to October 16. *T&C apply

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites consumers to celebrate and cherish timeless traditions as they avail offers on the most coveted global and Indian luxury brands across categories.

Enjoy up to 10-40% off on accessories from brands like Guess, Montblanc, Mulberry, Samsonite, and more. Luxury watch brands like Versace have up to 40% off, and one can get special gifts on brands like Longines, Rado, and Tissot. Premium fashion watch brands like Earnshaw, Emporio Armani, Just Cavalli, and Maserati will also have offers.

Dress to impress as fashion categories which includes premium and bridge-to-luxury portfolio for men and women are up to 40-50% off. Brands like Calvin Klein Jeans, Forever New, Gant, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, True Religion, and Selected Homme in apparel and Aldo, Adidas Originals, Bugatti, Dune London, and New Balance in footwear will have offers. In the kid's category, consumers can avail 30-50% off on brands like Boss Kids, Choupette, Jordan, and Karl Lagerfeld Kids. In the Indiluxe section, prominent Indian designer labels like Balance by Rohit Bal, Gopi Vaid, Masaba, Ritu Kumar, RR Blue, and more will have irresistible offers. In addition, Joules by Radhika, Da Milano, and Tiesta in jewellery, accessories, and footwear will also have attractive offers.

Beauty and fragrance enthusiasts are in for a treat, with brands like Bvlgari, Dyson, L'occitane, Moroccan Oil, and Yves Saint Laurent up for grabs with special offers. Apart from this, in the fine jewellery category, leading brands like De Beers Forevermark and Zoya have special offers, and fashion jewellery brands such as Swarovski, Police, and Ted Baker are up to 60% off. Dyson Home, Le Creuset, Noritake, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Zippo in the home category will also have offers. If one is looking to shop for eyewear, luxury brands have lucrative offers up to 50% off. Also brands like Prada, Ray-Ban, and Tom Ford have special offers. In the fitness category, Flexnest and Powemax will have offers one wouldn't want to miss!

HDFC bank credit card holders can get 10% instant discount from October 6 to October 10 and on ICICI and IDFC bank credit cards from October 11 to October 15 while shopping on Tata CLiQ Luxury. *T&C apply

Tata CLiQ Palette, India's beauty matchmaker, invites customers to score the perfect look this festive season with their widest assortment of top beauty products from 1000+ brands at up to 50% off this 10/10 sale, starting on October 6th. What's more? First-time shoppers can avail of a flat Rs. 500 off on their first order across the entire collection, along with exciting gifts with purchases and additional discounts.

Get ready to discover your favourite brands at never-seen-before prices, from exciting daily deals to offers on new drops until October 15th! It's the best time to shop makeup must-haves from Colorbar, Lakme, Maybelline New York, and Sugar Cosmetics that are up to 60% off. Set the base right for any look with the right skin prep with holy grail essentials from Biotique, L'Oreal Paris, Minimalist, and Neutrogena which are up to 45% off. With up to 65% off, refresh your perfume counter with classic fragrances from Ajmal, Guess, Jaguar, and Skinn By Titan. Discover hair care and hair colour best-sellers from Garnier, L'Oreal Paris, and Pilgrim that will be up to 45% off. If you are looking to switch up your shower routine, stock up on bath and body supplies from Dove, Mamaearth, Nivea, and Vaseline that are up to 55% off.

In the luxury beauty section, one can indulge in luxury skincare at incredible prices from CLINIQUE, COSRX, Gallinee, and more with assured gifts and a minimum of 20-65% off, respectively. Recreate iconic looks with top international makeup brands such as Bobbi Brown, GA-DE, M.A.C., and Sigma Beauty, which are up to 40% off. Coveted fragrance brands like Bvlgari, Carolina Herrerra, and Paco Rabanne will be up to 20% off and make for the perfect gifting option this festive season. Tame those tresses with hair care by availing 25% off on brands like Kevin Murphy, Olaplex, and Rene Furtner. Stock up on body care essentials for the upcoming winter season with steal deals from cult favourite brands like Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, and The Body Shop that are up to 50% off.

HDFC bank credit card holders can get 10% instant discount from October 6 to October 15 while shopping on Tata CLiQ Palette. *T&C apply

