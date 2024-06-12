Tata Communications will be global connectivity provider for World Athletics

New Delhi [India], 12 June : Tata Communications has announced five-year global host broadcasting services deal with the sports governing body 'World Athletics'.

The company informed the exchange on Wednesday in a filing that the deal grants it rights to cover the World Athletics series of events.

According to the deal from 2025, Tata Communications will be a key supplier for World Athletics.

In 2025 there are various events including the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May and World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September, as well as the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The World Athletics Championships, taking place from 13-21 September 2025, is an event, which regularly draws a global viewing audience of one billion people.

"Tata Communications is ideally placed as a global connectivity provider to help World Athletics meet its ambition of bringing athletics and inspirational stories to fans around the world. We offer the global footprint and scalable, resilient solutions necessary to carry these stories from arenas directly to viewers, whether from the UK, Tokyo, USA or beyond. As we bring the vibrancy of global athleticism to screens" said Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Business, Tata Communications.

The company says that it will empower the World Athletics to captivate a global fan base and forge lasting connections with the sport by amplifying the excitement and drama of live global athletics competitions.

The company also informed that under the deal it will deliver customised, world-class live content to broadcasters across continents, to ensure the action reaches fans in every corner of the globe. As the host broadcaster, it will take on the important role of crafting coverage for World Athletics events globally.

Furthermore, Tata Communications will enable broadcasters to elevate the viewer experience and create a connected fan base through localized regional feeds also.

The company says that the deal will help in enhancing technology which will enable World Athletics to bring a superior broadcast experience for fans globally.

The company also informed that it will also work with Worth Athletics to use the power of technology to enhance and progress World Athletics' sustainability efforts, which is core to its future strategy.

The shares of Tata Communications and have surged more than 7 per cent in last 5 days.

