TCS revenue grows to Rs 50,591 crore in Q4

Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest software services company in the Tata group, has released its fourth quarter data. For the first time in the fourth quarter of January-March 2022, TCS surpassed the Rs 50,000 crore mark and posted a net profit of Rs 9,926 crore, up 7.4 per cent year-on-year.

TCS Company's business is spread across 46 different countries of the world. TCS has reported an increase of 15.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 50,591 crore in the March quarter. The company's annual revenue has crossed 25 billion dollar for the first time. Its value in rupees is Rs 1,91,754 crore. This is an increase of 14.8 per cent year-on-year.

“We are closing FY22 on a strong note, with mid-teen growth and adding the maximum incremental revenue ever”, said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

TCS recorded the highest order book for the full year at 34.6 billion, with a total contract value of ११ 11.3 billion in the fourth quarter. TCS added 35,209 employees in the fourth quarter, the largest increase in manpower in a quarter. At the end of the current financial year, the company had 5,92,195 on-board employees, an all-time high of 1,03,546 during the year. The company plans to hire 40,000 new employees in the current 2022-23 financial year.

