Teachmint Awarded the Best Integrated School Platform in Education at the Global K-12 Summit

a leading education infrastructure startup and creator of the Integrated School Platform, has been awarded the "Best Integrated School Platform in Education" at, Global K-12 summit, 2022. Teachmint has received this recognition for its contribution towards empowering schools & institutions across the globe with an innovative educational product built on robust technology. Teachmint's flagship product, the Integrated School Platform, is a one-of-a-kind SaaS product designed to enable K-12 institutions. The solution, that is made in India for the world, empowers schools to optimize their day-to-day operations in one place. This all-in-one platform brings together and an extensive repository which helps schools digitize all their operations and become future-ready. Commenting on this recognition, Omkar Joshi, Head of Marketing, , said, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our Integrated School Platform. At Teachmint, we have found many innovative ways to enable schools to embrace and make the most of technology. Digitization has the potential to expand the potential of education by helping schools deliver superior outcomes to all their stakeholders including teachers, students and parents. Having served 10,000+ schools and institutes so far, we have a deep understanding of their needs and challenges and are committed to helping them drive even more impact in the future." The Integrated School Platform, enables schools to digitally manage all their operations on a single platform, boost classroom engagement and enhance learning outcomes for students. The platform simplifies their core processes like , Admission, Transport and Attendance Management along with Exam Planning through automation. Moreover, it empowers teachers with saves time with online assessment creation, provides detailed student analytics and helps them upskill through customized training content. The platform comes with unique admin, teacher, student and parent apps that connect the complete school ecosystem and allow them to work together towards creating the best learning environment for students. The Global K-12 Summit, hosted by Global Business Reconnect, was held in Hyderabad and brought together school leaders & business people in the education industry, and as well government officials, consultants, and policymakers to explore the future of technology in education.

