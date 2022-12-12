Team DPIFF accomplished Beach Clean-Up Drive with Kailash Kher and Adv. Afroz Shah at Versova Beach, Mumbai

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival organised a Beach Cleaning Drive that took place at Versova Beach on the 10th of December.

The philanthropic vision behind the campaign is to promote environmental sustainability, beginning with Mumbai's coastal ecosystem.

Kailash Kher supported the Beach Clean-Up Drive organised by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. Singer and composer Kailash Kher is undoubtedly known around the world for his unique voice and musical flair, but his philanthropic spirit is equally deserving of praise. As a true humanitarian and a connoisseur of world music, he has been working towards blending the two visions together in order to make the world a better place.

With the world hurtling towards consumerism, it is no surprise that there has been an exponential increase in the generation of waste. Products these days often come in packaging that are not biodegradable, with plastic bags taking approximately 1,000 years to degrade. Therefore, bags, bottles, wrappers, and more that are unceremoniously littered in public spaces pose a serious threat to the environment.

DPIFF hopes to combat these issues and conducted the Beach Cleaning Drive as an ideal to the starting point for such an endeavor this year. Beaches are not only perfect holiday destinations and natural spots offering relaxation from our busy lifestyles. They are also part of a diverse marine ecosystem that requires protection and conservation. Waste products littered on beaches often cause harm to marine animals by choking and suffocating them. When washed out to sea, they stand the chance of polluting the water body further.

The Beach Cleaning Drive by DPIFF is a small step towards the ongoing battle for sustainability and environmental conservation. The activity was carried out with the support of Powered by Partner Mastercard & Joy e-bike; Co-Powered by Nutrilite by Amway, Simpl, Metro Shoes, TTK Prestige and Beverage Partner - Black Dog Soda. The team has been hard at work, devising activities that will enable the ecosystem to recover and reset.

The ambitious project is a stepping stone towards a cleaner and greener world. The CSR initiatives in the past have always been a resounding success, and have been applauded by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji.

With 'We For World Foundation' DPIFF's tenfold CSR project for the year is an endeavour to give back to nature, and to the society as a whole. With the world undergoing an ecological crisis, the time to act is now. DPIFF has been leading the clean and green efforts with an arsenal of CSR activities that make real impacts each year.

The initiative was in association with MapmyIndia, Blue Star, Haldiram's Nagpur, Max Life Insurance & IIFL Finance and Tourism Partners Punjab Tourism, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism & Chhattisgarh Tourism

