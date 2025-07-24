Teaser of Raaju Bonagaani’s ‘Yeh Dosti Crazy Hai’ to Release on 25th July, Film Set for August Launch

New Delhi [India], July 24: Raasra Entertainment and Aish Films are bringing a new cinematic flavour with their upcoming film “Yeh Dohsti Crazy Hai”. The movie stars Emir Shah, Aishwarya Gowdaa, Sharad Verma, and Raajagopal Iyer. South India’s top technician Raaju Bonagaani is stepping into dual roles as both producer and director. Known for his visually gripping work behind the scenes, Raaju now brings his skills directly to the storytelling front. The teaser of this much-awaited film is all set to drop on 25th July. The trailer is expected to follow soon after, with the film’s release planned for August.

Raaju Bonagaani has long been a respected name in South Indian cinema. His technical mastery and visual sense have shaped many films, but “Yeh Dosti Crazy Hai” marks his first as a director and producer. According to the team, Raaju Bonagaani brought not just visuals but he also brought emotional power to the project. He worked closely with the cast and crew. He often improvised scenes to bring freshness. Raaju's transition from a behind-the-camera genius to a creative director is being celebrated by many in the industry. His contribution could reshape how technicians are seen in filmmaking.

The film features rising talents and experienced artists. Emir Shah leads as the male protagonist, while Aishwarya Gowdaa takes on the female lead role. Sharad Verma and Raajagopal Iyer also play key parts. The music is being handled by Dilip Bandari and Rajat Ghosh, with cinematography by Venkat Mannam. Dialogues are written by Anshuman, while editing is done by Ravi Kumar Kondaveeti. Each department has been guided by Raaju Bonagaani, whose strong hand has made sure everything connects. The makers believe the fresh casting and dynamic crew will connect well with the Bollywood and South audience.

The teaser of Raaju Bonagaani's directorial debut “Yeh Dosti Crazy Hai” will be launched on 25th July. As per the title, the story is expected to focus on a fun take on friendship. The teaser is expected to grab attention across digital platforms. The teaser will give the first peek into how Raaju Bonagaani has visualised friendship on screen. It will also show he mixed South Indian style with broader Bollywood appeal.

The film is heading for a full theatrical release in August. The exact date will be announced after the censor process. The team is confident the film will click with the Bollywood audience because of its unique screenplay and visuals. “Yeh Dosti Crazy Hai” is being positioned as a mass entertainer with soul. Raaju Bonagaani's move to direction is being seen as a bold step that could set trends. The film is must watch with a strong story, striking visuals, and promising performances. Audiences are eagerly waiting to see what this new journey of Raaju Bonagaani delivers.

