Technotask Creates Over 20,000 Jobs in 4 Years, Facilitating the Employment Drive in India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 3: In a significant boost to India's job market, Technotask Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd has generated employment for over 20,000 people across the country since its inception in March 2020. This impressive accomplishment comes at a time when job creation is vital for the nation's economic resurgence. To facilitate this economic growth, the company is calling for even more skilled individuals to join their growing team.

Technotask's growth has led to the establishment of 17 delivery centres across India, with additional locations in Egypt and the UAE. This expansion has boosted employment in urban areas and extended opportunities to smaller towns and rural regions, directly addressing the critical need for job creation beyond major metropolitan centres.

The company's focus on tier 2 and tier 3 towns has been a key driver of growth, creating numerous opportunities in cities often overlooked by more giant corporations.

Positioning itself at the forefront of the BPO movement in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Technotask has embraced a "first-time-right" approach, setting it apart from competitors. Their workforce comprises individuals with varied skill sets, from basic to expert-level language proficiency, including 45% women.

This diverse team enables the company to deliver exceptional services tailored to a global clientele.

Under the leadership of Syed Adil Husain (CEO), Manoj Kumar Biswas (CBO), and P. Vaibhav Naidu (CFO), Technotask leverages over 150 years of combined industry experience to drive its growth and innovation. "Our mission goes beyond business objectives," said CEO Syed Adil Husain. "We are dedicated to creating meaningful employment opportunities and fostering skill development across all levels. Every job we create contributes to a more prosperous and self-reliant India."

Technotask's impact on the job market is underscored by its impressive Year-on-Year growth. This success has enabled the company to consistently expand its workforce, hiring a diverse range of individualsfrom 12th-pass students to seasoned professionals.

Technotask is recognised for its inclusive and employee-friendly culture, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure. The company ensures a supportive work environment with clear career advancement pathways and comprehensive training programs that equip recruits with essential skills for the modern customer service industry. Policies like 100% timely salary disbursal further solidify Technotask's reputation as an employer of choice.

Technotask's global presence broadens its access to a rich and varied talent pool, enabling it to deliver exceptional service across different cultures and regions.

A standout initiative is Technotask's project in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, where over 2,000 jobs have been created for tribal communities in a Naxalite-affected region. This initiative provides employment and emphasises local skill development, demonstrating Technotask's commitment to socio-economic transformation in underserved areas.

Technotask has delivery centres in Indian cities like Bhopal (MP), Raipur (CG), Bhilai (CG), Rajnandgaon (CG), Mysore (KA), Vijayawada (AP), Thane (MH), and Hyderabad (TG).

This focus on employee development ensures that every team member, regardless of their starting point, has the opportunity to grow and succeed within the company.

As Technotask continues its growth trajectory, the company is actively seeking diverse talent to join its dynamic team. With ongoing expansion plans across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Southern India, Technotask offers local employment opportunities that reduce the need for migration to major cities, promoting inclusive growth.

