TechXLabs Launches NUUU - India's First 5G Ready FinApp

TecXLabs, a company based in Mumbai and headed by Dr Dhruv Desai, who is a well-known personality in the finance industry, has launched its 5G ready FinApp named NUUU (pronounced as 'new').

NUUU is motivated to bridge the gap in wealth creation by building an all-in-one FinApp for retail customers to engage in Indian & Worldwide Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPO's, Insurance, Buy-now-pay-later products, portfolio management and more. With a focus on convenience, informed choices, and hassle-free transactions, NUUU is India's first 5G ready FinApp with multiple innovative features like eKYC via WhatsApp and more.

Commenting on this, CEO, Dr Dhruv said, "With the advent of 5G technology in cities, the whole aspect of gamification on investment & investment-led products is going to disrupt the way people look at investing. Thus, the opportunity for the retail investors to participate in what has traditionally been considered an avenue for the rich, is now accessible to everyone. NUUU is the connector that retail Investors have been waiting for."

NUUU, is built around a vision inspired by the 4D's - Digitise, Dematerialise, Demonetise and Democratise financial investing in India. In this day and age, with the rising concerns in data security, NUUU CEO comments, "Our users' data security & financial information is of utmost priority to us. We are ISO compliant and even conduct internal hackathons to check and security gaps in the application, working proactively towards the collective goal of safety and security".

The NUUU team plans to onboard 2 million users over the next two years and the brand NUUU offers a user's accessible, effortless, and seamless investing experience. With a keen focus on encouraging first-time investors, retail investors and women to engage in trading and investing by offering valuable offers giving them rights to customise their experiences on the Nuuu App.

Nuuu is conceptualized, developed and owned by TecXLabs, located in Mumbai and headed by Dr Dhruv Desai who holds an impressive academic and professional track record. Backed by two PhD's, Dr Dhruv is leading the vision for the Nuuu App. Termed as the Super-Se-Bhi-Upar App, Nuuu is an all-in-one finance app that will help retail investors make informed and empowered financial decisions, offering users online investments in Indian & global stocks, mutual funds, IPO's, insurance stack and a host of other financial products.

