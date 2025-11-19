TECNO Becomes the First Smartphone Brand to Meet Jio's 5G Standards - Best Mobile for Signal

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 19: At TECNO, we're powered by a simple 3B philosophy, Best Design, Best AI and Best Signal, wherein we believe that technology should inspire, empower and connect people. TECNO has achieved a pioneering milestone by successfully completing the comprehensive network enhancement requirements outlined by Jio, India's leading telecom operator. This achievement reinforces TECNO's commitment to providing the best signal not just in tier 1 but in every corner of the country. We believe that no smartphone can be any smarter without a signal.

In line with Jio's vision of building a robust and future-ready 5G ecosystem, TECNO has proactively implemented a majority of the Jio True 5G features. These enhancements are engineered to optimize performance on Jio's 5G Standalone (SA) networkensuring faster data speeds, stable connections, and a seamless user experience, even in high-demand environments.

"At TECNO, we've always believed that technology should empower, not exclude. Becoming a smartphone brand to meet Jio True 5G features isn't just a badge of honour, it's a step forward in making cutting-edge connectivity accessible to every Indian. This milestone reflects more than just speed or specs; it's about ensuring that no matter where you are, a remote village or a bustling city, you stay connected, seamlessly and confidently. Because for us, true innovation is meaningful only when it reaches everyone," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India.

TECNO's portfolio comes with the all-new "TECNO Signal Core" built to keep you connected, even in the busiest signal zones. These include full 5G SA compatibility for enhanced speed and reduced latency, NRCA (New Radio Carrier Aggregation) supporting critical band combinations such as n28 for improved coverage and higher data throughput, and VoNR (Voice over New Radio), which enables high-definition voice calls over 5G networks. Additionally, Dynamic Slot Aggregation has been integrated to improve network efficiency, along with support for key network bands to ensure widespread compatibility and stable performance across regions.

Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio, said, "As India accelerates into a 5G-driven future, ecosystem partners must align with our vision for a robust, standalone network architecture. TECNO's comprehensive implementation of our 5G enhancement standards marks a significant step towards that future. We value this collaboration as a powerful testament to how seamless integration of device innovation and network excellence can unlock secure, ultra-fast, and future-ready digital experiences, empowering millions across the nation."

TECNO has teamed up with Jio to make your first step into 5G even more exciting! Experience seamless connectivity with features like VoWiFi Dual Pass, Smart Signal Detection for quick network recovery, 5G CA with 5G+/5G++ icons, 4G+5G DSDA, Mid-High Band & N28 4x4 MIMO, improved weak signal handling via TDD/FDD PC2, and enhanced antenna efficiency for local bands.

This milestone underscores TECNO's relentless pursuit of delivering real-world innovation that enhances everyday experiences. Aligned with its "Stop at Nothing" philosophy, TECNO continues to invest in future-ready technology that goes beyond specsempowering users with smartphones that are smarter, faster, and built for what's next.

