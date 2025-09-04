TECNO Launches POVA Slim 5G - the World's Slimmest Phone and a Bold Step in Its 3B Journey

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 4: TECNO Mobile India, a continually evolving technology brand, today announced the launch of the world's slimmest smartphone, TECNO POVA Slim 5G. With a perfect fusion of ultra-slim aesthetics, intelligent technology, and expressive mood light design, the POVA Slim 5G brings to reality what was once only a dream.

The launch also marks another milestone in the brand's journey of delivering on its 3B philosophy- Best Signal, Best Design, Best AI- ensuring that advanced technology, superior connectivity, and premium designs are accessible to all.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said: "At the beginning of this year, we set ourselves a clear mission to empower the everyday heroes of India, especially those in tier 2,3+ towns. We wanted to create smartphones that solve for what truly matters the most. Every innovation we've launched has stayed true to this commitment: phones with stronger connectivity, AI that understands local languages, and designs that reflect individuality.

The POVA Slim 5G is the latest expression of this 3Bs philosophy. With its ultra-slim form factor, dynamic mood-light design, uncompromised battery and durability, and Ella AI in regional languages, it challenges what a smartphone can be. It's our commitment to innovation and India."

Best Design: Ultra-slim meets top-notch durability

At just 5.95mm, POVA Slim 5G claims the title of the world's slimmest 3D curved 5G smartphone, weighing only 156g and offering an incredibly sleek and lightweight design. Beyond its striking profile, the device features the world's first Dynamic Mood Light Design, a unique innovation where the phone illuminates dynamically to respond to calls, notifications, and even user moods. This living design element transforms the smartphone into a friendly figure and a true buddy.

The 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness, offers vivid colors, smooth motion, and immersive visuals for a superior viewing experience- whether streaming, gaming, or browsing.

Durability is another key highlight. The device is built with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, Military Grade MIL-STD 810H protection, and an IP64 rating, ensuring that slim doesn't mean fragility.

Best AI: Ella AI for everyone

POVA Slim 5G comes equipped with Ella AI, TECNO's smart assistant with Indian language support, designed to deliver practical everyday assistance. With functions like AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, Circle to Search, and Privacy Blurring, Ella AI makes the device smarter, more intuitive, and personalised for Indian users, ticking all the boxes with productivity, fun, and safety features.

Best Signal: No compromises with connectivity

To deliver the Best Signal, POVA Slim 5G supports 5G+ Carrier Aggregation, 4x4 MIMO, Dual SIM Dual Active, and TUV Rheinland High Network Performance certification, guaranteeing reliable speed and strong network coverage. TECNO Mobile aims to deliver the best signal across every corner of India, showing why this mission matters.

It comes in 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB) and 128GB storage, ensuring seamless multitasking, fast app launches, and smooth performance across entertainment, gaming, and productivity needs.

POVA Slim 5G will be available in three stunning shades- Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black. Priced at Rs. 19,999, the device can be found at retail stores nationwide starting 8th September, 2025.

