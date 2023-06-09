Teestar® Bioactive Gummies by Avesthagen Limited

Teestar by Good Earth

For Sugar and Calorie Management – Pre-Diabetic & Diabetic Healthcare

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9: Teestar® Bioactive Gummies – a product for sugar and calorie management by Avesta Good Earth Foods, a part of Avesthagen Limited. It has shown a reduction in blood glucose levels of up to 10MG/DL postprandial. This all-natural ingredient manages blood sugar spikes post-meal and further helps in managing a better insulin response.

Teestar® is developed from an Indian medicinal plant commonly used as a part of the food matrix. It has been used in traditional medicine as a potent sugar and calorie modulator and also to manage healthy body mass. It is recommended to have two gummies before breakfast and dinner daily for the best results. The Teestar® forms a colloidal-type suspension in the stomach and the intestine upon hydration, and the mucilage thus formed slows down the gastrointestinal transit of food as well as its digestion. Thus, yielding less calories from digested food for a long time and, in turn, giving the feeling of satiety.

Teestar® is manufactured at a state-of-the-art production and R&D facility by an eco-friendly and safe process of extraction using only ethanol and water, not needing any harsh chemicals or evaporation of the extract. The product maintains a very stringent quality consistency using Avesthagen’s proprietary fingerprinting technique, MetaGrid.

In conclusion, Teestar® is a very safe and potent calorie modulator and can be used to manage healthy body mass.

Teestar® is available in Litchi and Tamarind flovours for Rs. 750/- at www.avestagoodearthfoods.com www.amazon.in and www.1mg.com

About Avesthagen

Avesthagen Limited is an international, integrated, diversified life sciences company based on a systems-biology approach. The company is at the forefront of the convergence of food, pharma, and population genetics for developing new products and novel therapies. Avesthagen aims to commercialize its developed products and technologies geared towards Nutrigenomics, Agriculture, and Precision Medicine with its proprietary Predictive, Preventive and Personalized (“PPP”) healthcare platform.

