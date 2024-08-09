Telangana CM Revanth Reddy proclaims state as 'The Future State' at AI Leaders Summit

Palo Alto (California) [USA], August 9 : Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the state of Telangana would henceforth be known as "The Future State," reflecting its commitment to pioneering projects such as the AI City, the Net Zero Future City, and the reimagining of Hyderabad, in an address at AI business roundtable hosted by the Indian Consulate General on Thursday.

The event gathered CEOs and founders of leading tech unicorns in the field of artificial intelligence, underscoring the state's strategic emphasis on becoming a global leader in future technologies.

In his address, CM Revanth Reddy drew a parallel between American states, which are known for their distinct mottos, and his vision for Telangana.

Reddy said, "In America, every State has a motto. I have been so far to New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Texas, and now we are here in California. New York State motto - Out of many, one. Texas is known as Lone Star State. California has a motto, Eureka. In India, we don't have a motto for a state. But I will now like to give my state - Telangana - a motto. My state Telangana can be called - The Future State."

His proclamation was met with a resounding ovation, as he invited the attendees to participate in Telangana's transformative journey.

"I invite you to Telangana. I invite you to the future. Together, let us make the future," Reddy emphasized, reinforcing the state's dedication to becoming a hub for innovation and technological advancement.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu showcased the key aspects of Telangana's policies and the unique advantages that make it appealing to global and tech investors.

Several prominent CEOs and founders of AI unicorns expressed interest in visiting Hyderabad to explore investment opportunities and expand their operations in the near future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor