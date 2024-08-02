Telecom minister holds meeting with stakeholders on right of way for satellite communications

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia held the second round of meetings with the Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs) on Satellite Communication and Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers, said the Ministry of Communication on Friday.

The ministry stated that discussions in the meeting revolved around current regulatory provisions and the seamless adoption and facilitation of the Right of Way (RoW) for a digitally connected India. This initiative is critical in engaging industry leaders in expanding and shaping the future of India's telecommunications ecosystem.

"Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the leadership of Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, started the second round of meetings with the recently constituted SACs, and met with SACs on Satellite Communication and Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers," said Ministry of Communications.

The ministry added that the committee commended the recent progress in RoW processes but emphasized the ongoing need for integrated governance and enhanced cooperation from state governments and local municipal bodies.

The Secretary (Telecom) also assured that the new rules under the New Telecom Act are designed to address many of the issues raised in the meeting. The Minister also encouraged industry stakeholders to actively participate by providing their feedback on the RoW rules.

The Advisory Committee on Satellite Communication presented their views on Indian space policy, spectrum allocation, and SUC and suggested various measures for advancing India's position as a global hub for satellite communication.

The committee also commended the Ministry for including key provisions in the New Telecom Act, which are set to modernize India's telecommunications framework by enabling more flexible, liberalized, and technologically neutral spectrum utilization. These changes will greatly benefit the advancement and efficiency of satellite communication services.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, to facilitate a consistent two-way dialogue with the government on matters related to the telecommunications sector, constituted six distinct SACs to provide valuable insights to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on various matters.

The six advisory committees include members such as top CEOs, academicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry thought leaders from the following sectors: Telecom Service Providers, Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers, Telecom Sector Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Telecom Electronics Ecosystem, Satellite Communication Ecosystem, and Academicians and R & D in the Telecommunications sector.

The Department of Telecommunications stated that it aims to implement the recommendations and foster a productive and innovative environment for the growth of the telecom sector. The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders are crucial as we move forward in this consultative process.

