Tembo Global Industries Ltd Attains Prestigious UL & FM Certification for Fire and Safety Regulations in Pipe Hangers and Support Systems

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: Tembo Global Industries Ltd proudly announces its accreditation under the esteemed UL (United Laboratories Inc.) and FM (Factory Mutual) certifications for fire and safety regulation. UL and FM certification is widely recognized as a hallmark of superior quality and safety standards in the industry. This notable achievement solidifies Tembo's position as a trusted provider of pipe hangers and support systems, reaffirming its commitment to adhering to the highest standards of safety and quality in the industry.

UL and FM certifications, established by renowned American standards organizations, represent the pinnacle of excellence in fire safety regulations and product testing. By securing these certifications, Tembo Global Industries Ltd demonstrates its unwavering dedication to delivering fire engineering products of exceptional quality and reliability.

The rigorous testing processes involved in obtaining UL & FM certification ensures that the company's products are thoroughly evaluated for compliance with industry regulations and standards. Incorporating pipe hangers and support systems into the scope of UL & FM certifications underscores Tembo's holistic approach to fire safety solutions. These essential components play a crucial role in ensuring the structural integrity and safety of piping systems, particularly in environments where fire hazards are a concern.

Speaking about the certificate, Sanjay Patel, Managing Director, Tembo Global Industries Limited, says, "American quality standards are most stringent to achieve, securing UL & FM certification for our pipe hangers and support systems is a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and safety. At Tembo, we prioritize the highest international standards of manufacturing practices in engineering industries to provide our customers with products they can trust."

By achieving UL & FM certification, Tembo Global Industries Ltd not only demonstrates compliance with rigorous manufacturing standards but also underscores its dedication to fire safety regulations. Through meticulous testing and adherence to industry-leading practices, Tembo ensures that its pipe hangers and support systems meet and exceed the expectations of customers worldwide.

Tembo Global Industries being listed under UL & FM certification marks a significant achievement and underscores its dedication to maintaining the highest quality in its products. Customers can trust that products bearing the UL & FM certification have undergone rigorous testing and meet stringent safety requirements.

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. stands as an industrial powerhouse, specializing in manufacturing and fabricating metal products crucial for Pipe Support Systems, Fasteners, HVAC, and more, serving industrial, commercial, and OEM sectors. With expertise in ductile pipes, HDB pipes, and MS plates fabrication and installation, our seasoned team caters to diverse customer needs, offering tailored solutions at competitive prices without compromising quality. Serving a wide array of industries including Oil & Gas, Steel, and Mining, Tembo Global Industries Ltd., founded in 2010 and listed on the national stock exchange in 2018. Originally renowned as international suppliers, they have successfully ventured into the domestic market, further cementing their reputation as a versatile and innovative industry leader.

