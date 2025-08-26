Terufusion™ Advanced Infusion Systems now available in India, delivering safety and efficiency in critical care drug administration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 26: Terumo India, the Indian subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, has launched Terufusion™ Advanced Infusion Systems in India for the first time. This connected infusion system comprises a Smart Syringe Pump, Smart Infusion Pump (volumetric), and Pump Monitoring System software. Designed to enhance drug delivery accuracy, improve patient safety, and optimise clinical workflows, Terufusion™ Advanced Infusion Systems combine Terumo's trusted global infusion technology with intelligent digital capabilities including remote monitoring, customizable dose modes, and an integrated drug library.

As India's critical care infrastructure evolves with over 95,000 ICU beds and increasing investment in high-dependency care, there is a growing demand for smarter, safer, and more efficient drug delivery systems.

Commenting on the launch, Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director, Terumo India, said, "At Terumo India, our Brand Promise has always been about 'Unwavering Commitment to Patients'. With this launch, we are taking a meaningful step forward in bringing global innovation to support India's critical care infrastructure. Expanding into smart, connected technologies is a natural progression of our commitment to serve patients and healthcare providers more holistically, and to play a deeper role in advancing healthcare systems that are future-ready, inclusive, and clinically impactful."

The Terufusion™ Advanced Infusion Systems are designed to address the everyday challenges faced by nursing staff by providing greater control, visibility, and confidence in drug delivery. This advanced technology streamlines critical care workflows, reduces manual errors, and simplifies pump management, enhancing workflow efficiency for nursing staff while supporting hospitals in their transition toward smarter, more transparent ICU operations. Terumo India is actively engaging with leading hospitals across the country to implement the Terufusion™ Advanced Infusion System capabilities in advanced critical care management.

Dharampal Singh Rawat, Senior Director - Cardiovascular, Terumo Aortic and Medication Management, added "With evolving disease patterns and treatment timescales, clinicians are required to make faster decisions, and technology must support them in doing so. There is an increasing need for solutions that blend precision with simplicity, and intelligence with ease of use in critical care settings. Terufusion™ Advanced Infusion Systems with Pump Monitoring System was developed with this in mind, to help nurses and healthcare professionals deliver safer, more efficient care with greater confidence."

With the launch of Terufusion™ Advanced Infusion Systems, Terumo India reinforces its commitment to equipping hospitals with intelligent, high-precision technologies that address the growing complexity of critical care. The company remains focused on delivering meaningful innovations that empower clinical teams, enhance patient safety, and support the transformation of healthcare delivery in India.

In the past two years, the company has brought to market several key innovations, including the TREO Abdominal Stent-Graft System, the Ultimaster Nagomi Drug-Eluting Stent, and more, demonstrating its continued focus on supporting clinicians with world-class, patient-centric solutions.

About Terumo India

Terumo India is a rapidly growing medical devices company dedicated to advancing access to high-quality cardiac, vascular, and other medical devices for patients and healthcare practitioners in India. As part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Terumo India upholds a mission rooted in 100 years of history: 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare.'

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi, Terumo India has touched over 100,000 lives. The company is four times Great Place to Work® certified and was also recognized as one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and Biotech in 2022. Terumo India also runs several acclaimed training and development programs, collaborating closely with customers and academic partners to address the skilling needs of India's healthcare system.

For more information, visit https://terumoindia.com/

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

For more information, visit https://www.terumo.com/

