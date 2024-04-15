Tesla Layoffs: Elon Musk-Run Electric Car Company Sacks ‘More Than 10%’ of Its Global Workforce, Says Report

Elon Musk-run electric car manufacturing company has announced layoffs of 'more than 10 per cent' of its global workforce in an internal company-wide email.

For the past few weeks, the company has been preparing for a round of job cuts across its sectors globally. According to the Electrk report, Tesla asked its managers to identify critical team members, paused some stock rewards, and canceled some employees’ annual reviews. It also reduced production at the Gigafactory in Shanghai.

Earlier, it was indicated that the layoffs could be as high as 20% and in addition Tesla would shorten Cybertruck production shifts at Gigafactory Texas. However, it is now has been confirmed that the though with a lower number – in a company-wide email sent by Musk is laying off 10% of its workforce globally.