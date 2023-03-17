Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 17 (/PNN): Indore city hosted an 'Anemia Awareness Chariot' (anemia jagrukta rath) to inform residents about the symptoms of anemia, its treatment, and diet (food) by homoeopathic doctors team in order to further the Indian Government's initiative to make India 'Anemia Free' by 2047 with a special provision in the Union Budget 2023-24.

On February 26, the Anemia Awareness Chariot, an initiative of Advanced Homeo Health Centre and Homeopathic Medical Research Pvt. Ltd and Ayush Medical Welfare Foundation, was launched by Shankar Lalw member of parliament from Indore. The chariot travelled about 200 kilometres in eight days through Indore and its surrounding areas, arriving at its starting point on March 5.

The team of homoeopathic doctors accompanying the chariot educated approximately 35,000 people about anemia symptoms, homoeopathic treatment, and food over the course of eight days.

While praising the efforts to run the Anemia Awareness chariot, Indore Member of Parliament (MP) Shankar Lalw stated, "Just as Indore is number one in cleanliness, Dr AK Dwivedi's tireless efforts will make Indore the number one 'Anemia Free' city."

"Through this anemia awareness chariot, people were not only made aware of various small and big problems caused by anemia, but people were also told about very simple and available food at home to prevent these health problems," said Dr AK Dwivedi, a renowned Homeopathic physician in the city and member of the Scientific Advisory Board CCRH (Central Council for Research in Homeopathy ) Ministry of AYUSH Govt of India & also professor & head of department of Physiology, SKRP Gujarati Homeopathic Medical College Indore MP India.

"Apart from this, free Homeopathic treatments were given to the needy patients and pamphlets containing information on food items useful to remove anaemia and increase haemoglobin were distributed".

Dr Dwivedi has successfully treated different types of anemia patients for over two and a half decades and has orgsed anemia awareness chariots in Indore and surrounding areas for several years to raise patient awareness. Over the years, a large number of people in and around Indore have benefited.

Dr Dwivedi stated that during his January 2023 visit, he urged President of India shrimti Draupadi Murmu and Finance Minister Srimati Nirmala Sitharaman to include special provisions for the treatment of anemia in the Union Budget 2023, which was accepted.

"I'd like to thank the President and the Finance Minister for including anemia treatment in the Union Budgert 2023. This announcement will help India achieve anemia-free status by 2047, according to Dr Dwivedi.

Dr Dwivedi is to be believed, the data from the random CBC test is cause for concern. In the medical camps held in Indore schools and villages in January and February 2023, approximately 50% of the women, men, and children aged 11-40 years were anemic, with 78.52% of the children suffering from anemia in the schools.

Anemia in Madhya Pradesh and Indore, according to the National Family Health Survey-5 report

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21), the anemia situation in Madhya Pradesh and Indore is also concerning. Anemia affects 72.7 per cent of children aged 6 to 59 months in Madhya Pradesh, according to the report. Non-pregnant women aged 15 to 49 have a percentage of 54.7, while pregnant women have a percentage of 52.9. While the proportion of females aged 15 to 49 is 54.7, the proportion of females aged 15 to 19 is 58.1. In Madhya Pradesh, however, the percentage of all males in the age group of 15 to 49 years is 22.4, and the percentage of all males in the age group of 15 to 19 years is 30.5. In the Indore district, however, the percentage of anemia among children aged 6 to 59 months is 78.8. Non-pregnant women aged 15 to 49 make up 47.9 per cent of the population, while pregnant women make up 52.8 per cent. While the proportion of females aged 15 to 49 is 48.1, the proportion of females aged 15 to 19 is 55.9.

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor