The best Indian trader can win BMW 3 in the "WTC: Back in Time" by Binomo

5-30 December, Binomo presents the greatest trading adventure - the "World Trading Cup: Back in Time".

Indian traders will compete with participants from other countries for the title of the best in the world of trading. And also for the biggest prizes imaginable. The main prize is a BMW 3 series.*

Binomo's mission is to be a trading platform that brings vivid emotions to everyone. And also to ensure that even the largest events and opportunities are accessible to everyone. Therefore, this trading is free for all Binomo users!

The total prize fund of the WTC is USD 300,000. Other prizes include Apple devices, valuable certificates, and much more. Also, participants are waiting for unconditional prizes, as well as for each registered. The total number of prizes is 1,100.

There will be several competitions in the championship with raffles throughout all. Traders can choose any competition they prefer or take part in all at once to increase their possibilities of winning.

Special championship points were also invented - they're called "Bions". They will be given to all participants, and the victory will depend on their number.

The first competition - "50 Daily Challenge"

The main point is to make 50 trades per day. Bions will be given for each trade (1x - for regular trade, 2x for the successful).

The mechanics of competition is simple: more trades - higher results!

The second competition - "Sprints" adventures

Point: the greater the total amount of trades, the higher chances of the victory!

2x Bions are given for every successful trade.

For example, a trade amount of USD 150 will bring 150 Bions, but a successful USD 150 trade will bring 300 Bions.

To participate in WTC, traders should use their real Binomo accounts. Demo users can make a minimal deposit to join the competition.

Everyone can win a prize!

Every Monday, starting December 12, participants can get one of the prizes in a random raffle. It's enough to be registered for one of the competitions and make at least 1 trade on a real account. There will be 3 raffles in total, within which 150 traders will receive their prizes.

Indian traders are some of the leaders on the platform, earning large sums daily. This means that in such a major international trading championship, the Indians will definitely be among the first. For this reason, Binomo has created the brightest event in the world of trading and invites people to take part in it.

*USD 70 000, the price of a new car, is deposited to your real account

