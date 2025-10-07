The Big F Awards 2025 Celebrates the Best of Delhi NCR's Dining Scene

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 7: The 12th edition of The Big F Awards, hosted by food critic Pawan Soni and presented by Indian Food Freak, lit up Le Meridien New Delhi last evening as the city's most celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, and food personalities came together to honour excellence in the dining industry.

From stalwarts like Rohit Khattar, AD Singh, Rocky Mohan, Zorawar Kalra, RJ Khurafati Nitin, Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma, to culinary leaders such as Chef Manisha Bhasin, Chef Manish Mehrotra, Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Ajay Chopra, Chef Saby Gorai amongst others, the gathering reflected the depth and diversity of Delhi NCR's food culture.

A Fair and Transparent Process

What sets The Big F Awards apart is its uncompromising commitment to fairness. The honours are not influenced by sponsorships or lobbying. Each year, an independent jury visits nominated restaurants, experiences their food, and casts a single, non-revisable vote. Winners are revealed only on the night of the awards, ensuring transparency and keeping the suspense intact till the very end.

The 2025 jury featured some of the most respected names in the culinary and hospitality world: Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Sameer Bawa, RJ Khurafati Nitin, Chef Nita Mehta, Rocky Singh, Chef Ashish Bhasin, Diwan Gautam Anand, and host Pawan Soni himself.

Celebrating Food Stories that Matter

"The Big F Awards have always stood for honest recognition," said Pawan Soni during his address. "This gathering reflects the incredible depth of talent, passion, and creativity that defines Delhi NCR's dining culture. We celebrated chefs who preserve heritage with pride, visionaries who are redefining how we experience food, and restaurants that have earned trust through years of consistency. Awards matter only when they are deserved, not when they are bought, and last night was about applauding the people who bring joy, comfort, and inspiration to our lives through food."

Highlights of the Winners

The evening recognised some of the most inspiring names in the industry. Rohit Khattar was honoured with the Culinary Icon Award. Varun Tuli was named Best Restaurateur and Sahil Sambhi received the award for Best Nightlife Entrepreneur. The legendary Bukhara at ITC Maurya joined the Hall of Fame, where it will be recognised each year but will no longer compete in the awards.

Other notable winners included:

- Comorin as Best Modern Indian

- Lair as Best Cocktail Bar

- Fort City as Best Microbrewery

- Varun Sharma as Best Mixologist

- Megu at Leela Palace as Best Japanese Restaurant

- Orient Express at Taj Palace as Best European Restaurant

For the complete list of winners, visit the official Instagram page @thebigfawards.

An Evening of Camaraderie and Inspiration

The ceremony wasn't only about competition. It was also a night of meaningful conversations, reunions, and collaborations. Guests enjoyed a specially curated menu by the Le Meridien team that added to the flavour of the celebration. The winners represented every facet of the dining landscape, from boutique spaces to landmark establishments, showing how Delhi NCR continues to evolve as a culinary powerhouse.

Since its inception in 2014, The Big F Awards has grown into one of the capital's most authentic platforms for recognition, dialogue, and exchange. The 2025 edition carried this legacy forward, with conversations spilling beyond the stage and sparking collaborations that promise to shape the future of dining in the region.

For the many who gathered, the night was more than an awards ceremony. It was a celebration of food, community, and the people who make dining in Delhi NCR unforgettable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor