'The Bixby Network' making a mark in advertising world

When the world of online-based business was fast-growing, a skilled mind, Chirag Goswami, welcomed his new venture "The Bixby Network."

The online presence of your brand is the need of the hour.

The Bixby Network is one such company that specializes in making sure your ad gets placed where the target audience can see it. Online presence is what you need to attract more customers to gain credibility and The Bixby Network sure knows how to assist brands to create that awareness.

The company managed to get noticed by helping brands make their online presence with ads through media buying. The company is as unique as its name and over the years has made sure to not place everyone's ads in the same spot. Over the past 10 years, The Bixby Network has expanded the company internationally and now has a US EIN company incorporation certificate.

Speaking of the company, Goswami near the end of 2020 incorporated Delaware, USA-based Private Limited Liability company "The Bixby Network LLC '' and it is almost 1 year 6 months old to date. A company that is fairly young in comparison to other leading advertising firms has grown immensely and managed to target international brands. As we speak, the brand is working towards some of your adorned brands being huge in the upcoming months.

Chirag, the CEO, is a veterinary doctor by profession and with his little yet useful advertising skills is making a mark in the industry. Growing up in a small town, his interest in mobiles and the digital techno field were visible. Initially, he allocated a very hard time approx. 18 hrs. a day to keep inventing different marketing strategies with social media platforms. By 2014, Chirag hired developers and freelancers from Europe and Asia who helped him over his digital media path.

After working with 150+ Top international Media companies and Direct advertisers and attending International Affiliate Conferences which were held in Bangkok, Berlin - Germany & Dubai regularly,His determination is proof enough that he is the ideal solution when it comes to growing your brand's online presence. That being said, the brand is expanding and how, they are going to attend the affiliate world global Dubai 2022 in February 28th which will be held at Dubai world trade center. This will indeed help the brand make new connections with huge companies and expand business for the upcoming quarter of the year!

