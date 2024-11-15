The Collective Relaunched in Glamour Filled Event

HT Syndication

Chandigarh [India], November 15: Bollywood sensation Shanaya Kapoor added glamour to the relaunch event of The Collective, hosted by the charismatic London-based entrepreneur and socialite, Raj Kang. Known for her refined style and influential social circle, Kang brought a unique fusion of British elegance and Bollywood glamour to Chandigarh, creating an event that captivated the city's elite.

The exclusive evening was a dazzling affair, filled with high fashion, entertainment, and an ambiance that encouraged mingling among prominent socialites, Punjabi artists, and other influential figures. With Kapoor's star presence and Kang's impeccable flair, attendees were treated to a memorable night that set a new benchmark for Chandigarh's luxury social scene.

Reflecting on the event, Raj Kang shared, "Bringing together people who value fashion, culture, and connection is always a joy. Chandigarh's energy is inspiring, and tonight was about celebrating that spirit with a touch of international sophistication."

Shanaya Kapoor, thrilled to be part of the event, remarked, "Raj created an incredible space tonight - it was an experience of true elegance, and it felt amazing to be here with so many inspiring people. This night had all the excitement and warmth that make Chandigarh special."

With Kang's international vibe and Kapoor's magnetic presence, the event took the city's social scene to a new levelfusing elegance, culture, and effortless connections.

