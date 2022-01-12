The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting's 7th National Awards to be held in 2022

The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB) will be organizing their 7th National Award Ceremony to recognize the efforts of journalists, bloggers, cameramen and photographers.

CMSB has been working for the welfare and upliftment of India's media personnel, and has given them a platform to be recognized for their exceptional merit. The CMSB National Awards was started with a vision to acknowledge the strenuous and backbreaking efforts that Indian media makes to present facts to the public.

The selection of awardees is based on the significant contribution, value addition to society and social change made by the nominees in their respective domains. CMSB has been recognizing the eminent personalities as awardees in distinctive and exceptional categories with the support of an expert panel working in all walks of life.

To enter nominations, one has to choose a category and submit no more than 300 words explaining why the nominee should to be awarded. The submission should include clips of relevant work, a brief profile of the nominee with the nominated article/story in any format. The winners are selected based on the decision of a panel of elite jury.

The category of awards presented include Best Journalist (print media), Best Radio Station, Best Columnist and Best Magazine to name a few. Apart from the field of journalism, CMSB also honours Best Social Worker, Best Youth Icon, Best Entrepreneur etc.

With a mission to raise awareness of media workers' welfare and rights through social initiatives, CMSB has emerged as a "National Leader" in the media industry.

The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB) pays attention to the concerns of their stakeholders. "We help in the welfare of the media by assisting them through any kind of challenges they face in terms of legal aid, healthcare, education etc. We made it a policy to include everyone in the development of programs and activities aimed at strengthening the country's media environment", said Dr Bickey Bangari, Founder, Chairman, CMBS.

He added, "All national media houses, as well as radio stations, news agencies, and media institutes, allowed us to interact with a wide range of media employees and local management to gain a better understanding of their challenges, which prompted the formation of the "Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting" (CMSB) to improve the media environment across the country and provide a platform to integrate print and electronic media for social welfare."

CMSB's initiative is to invite anyone interested in working in the field of media organization to join them. Individuals, corporate executives, doctors, engineers, architects, models, film artists, musicians, TV channel artists, event management, NGOs, CA, IT professionals, businessmen, social workers, athletes, retired government officers, and legal consultants are all eligible to join. Students in mass communication/journalism and management are also eligible for membership. They offer journalism/mass communication students the opportunity to participate in media internship programmes.

To know more visit -

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor