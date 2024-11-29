The Devoted Daughter of the Supreme Saint: The Legacy of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj

New Delhi [India], November 29:When saints descend on this earth, they never come alone. They are accompanied by their divine associates, who help extend their leelas (pastimes) and grace the souls. Today, the world acknowledges Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, the fifth Jagadguru, as a beacon among saints for making the profound wisdom of Sanatan Dharma accessible to all in simple language, establishing magnificent temples like Prem Mandir, Bhakti Mandir, and Kirti Mandir, and dedicating completely free of cost hospitals, schools, and colleges for the welfare of humanity.

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, Shri Maharaj Ji's eldest daughter, played a pivotal role in advancing his divine mission. She devoted her entire being—body, mind, and soul—to fulfilling her Guru and father's vision. Affectionately addressed as “Badi Didi” by devotees, she remains an ideal of unadulterated dedication.

Prem Mandir: A Living Testament to Badi Didi's Bhakti

When Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj envisioned establishing the Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Badi Didi worked relentlessly to bring it to life. Today, Prem Mandir stands as the crowning jewel of Braj Dham, drawing millions of devotees daily to bask in the divine presence of Shri Radha-Krishna and Shri Sita-Ram, inspiring them on their devotional journey.

The same can be said for Kirti Mandir in Barsana and Bhakti Mandir in Kripalu Dham, Mangarh. Badi Didi not only played a crucial role in their construction but also ensured their smooth operation through meticulous management.

Badi Didi's Inspirational Guru Bhakti

Shri Maharaj Ji introduced a simple yet profound path of selfless Bhakti to attain divine love. Through thousands of discourses and numerous books, he articulated the principles of Bhakti in an accessible manner. He also pioneered the practice of Roopdhyan Sadhana (meditation on the divine form) and organized spiritual retreats to help devotees embody his teachings.

Carrying Forward Shri Maharaj Ji's Welfare Vision

After Shri Maharaj Ji concluded his earthly pastimes in 2013 and ascended to Golok, Badi Didi ensured that his spiritual retreats continued seamlessly. She expanded the reach of satsangs by widely propagating his teachings, inspiring countless devotees with her unwavering commitment, and encouraging Guru seva as the highest form of Bhakti.

In addition to spiritual upliftment, Shri Maharaj Ji had established free hospitals, schools, and colleges to serve humanity. Badi Didi ensured these institutions operate seamlessly and secured their long-term future. Under her leadership, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat provides millions in annual funding, enabling these institutions to positively impact numerous lives.

Badi Didi: A Radiant Example of Selfless Service

While Shri Maharaj Ji's divine love manifested in the grandeur of temples of God, Badi Didi embodied her boundless Guru Bhakti by establishing Guru Dham—Bhakti Mandir, a unique temple dedicated to her father and Guru. She also created a state-of-the-art museum as a tribute to her Guru and meticulously took it almost to completion before her own ascension to Golok.

Now, with both the revered saint Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj and his devoted daughter Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji having entered Golok, the divine abode, we humbly honour their extraordinary grace and offer countless salutations at their divine lotus feet.

