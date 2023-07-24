The Established Secures Investment from Brand Capital-The strategic investment arm of Bennett, Coleman and Company Ltd

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: In a significant move for the digital media industry, The Established, a new digital publishing company that launched last year, announced today that it secured a strategic investment from Brand Capital.

The Established, with its robust focus on delivering engaging and culturally relevant content across fashion, beauty, and society for new-age Indians, has continuously pushed the envelope within the landscape. This partnership with Brand Capital will propel The Established to redefine, scale, and expand its operations for its community globally.

“We are delighted to partner with The Established in their growth and success. Times Group audience and The Established community have tremendous synergy and we see that of great value, helping the company achieve scale and growth,” said Sam Subramaniam CEO, Brand Capital.

Akash Sheth, Founder of The Established said “Brand Capital’s belief in our vision and commitment to our growth is a testament to the potential they envision in our unique approach to content. We started super small but have been able to grow our readership substantially over the last 12 months. We have been, at the same time, successful in signing up marquee brands with native solutions. We are also super excited about our soon-to-launch e-commerce drop in the third quarter this year, giving our community access to a large set of curated homegrown and international brands. This investment will significantly accelerate our plans to expand and bring high-quality, inclusive content and commerce to a wider base.”

Shruti Thacker, Co-founder and Editorial Director of The Established added “The Established is a resonant voice for an emerging generation of Indians. We are staunch advocates of the notion that the most profound discoveries arise from the fusion of diverse subjects and people. And our content delivers that. Our ambitions extend beyond being merely a fashion or beauty destination; we strive to scrutinise luxury through a cultural lens. This approach has engendered the growth of a community that spans the globe, one that celebrates diversity and inclusion.”

This move aligns with Brand Capital’s strategy of investing in promising businesses across sectors. Brand Capital is one of the foremost players in helping Indian brands grow and reach closer to their audience. It has a unique investment approach and a proven track record.

With this investment, The Established is poised to further its mission and extend its influence in the publishing world, while also providing its audience with more compelling, diverse, and engaging content.

For more information, visit www.theestablished.com

