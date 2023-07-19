The G20 YEA 2023 Summit, hosted by CII Young Indians (Yi), Concludes with Communique Signing

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 19: The prestigious G20 YEA 2023 Summit, hosted by CII Young Indians (Yi), drew to a glorious close yesterday in Delhi, marking the conclusion of a three-day grand journey. The summit brought over 600 delegates from 30 nations together to connect, collaborate, and exchange groundbreaking ideas on entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth. It unfolded with successful bilateral meetings and global networking, creating an environment of learning, collaboration, and growth. The energy and enthusiasm of the closing day contributed a significant thrust to India's G20 Presidency.

The third day of the summit, equally captivating as the days before it, entailed a distinguished lineup of panellists and speakers, including General (Dr.) V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, Government of India.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 as an encouraging push for space start-ups and entrepreneurs. He urged the young scientists and youth of the G20 Nations to amplify space possibilities through innovative and profitable business ventures.

The Innovation Festival held at InnovFest showcased the boundless capabilities of India with its wellspring of lucratively innovative ideas. It acted as a compelling call for the international community and global participants to actively contribute to the incredible progress being made in India.

Other notable speakers included Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, representing the Saudi G20 YEA and serving as the chairman of Entrepreneurship Vision, who helmed an insightful session on the Future of Entrepreneurship in the Changing World Order; Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Managing Director, Atal Innovation Mission; and Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The curtains closed on the summit with the signing and release of the communique and the handover of the baton to Brazil. The communique, outlining the roadmap and shared commitment towards an inclusive and empowered global youth entrepreneurial landscape, symbolizes the collective efforts of global young entrepreneurs that began at the 2009 G8 Summit in Italy.

Sharing his excitement, Vishal Agarwalla, G20 YEA Sherpa, and National Vice Chairman, Yi, said, "This year's summit marks a turning point for India's role in the global efforts to empower youth entrepreneurship, innovation, growth, and sustainable development. It gives everyone at Yi immense pleasure to have had the opportunity to lead the 2023 journey. The summit may have culminated, but our spirit for positive change shines on."

The summit, by providing immersive learning opportunities, fostering networking, and encouraging the exchange of knowledge and ideas, has emerged memorable, creating a special place for India in the history of the G20 YEA.

Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, is a movement that brings together Indian youth to lead, co-create, and influence India's future. With over 5,700 members across 63 city chapters, Yi has become a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals, and influencers under the age of 45. The organization focuses on empowering and educating young leaders while fostering stakeholder engagement through various projects, including Masoom, Road Safety, Health, Accessibility, Climate Change, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor