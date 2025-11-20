The Great NavBharat Mission Foundation Celebrates 'Joy of Childhood' at Gur Asra Trust on Children's Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: The Great NavBharat Mission Foundation, under the visionary guidance of S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Founder Chancellor, CGC University, Mohali, organized a heartwarming event titled "Joy of Childhood" at Gur Asra Trust to mark the occasion of Children's Day. The initiative reflected The Great NavBharat Mission Foundation's enduring commitment to nurturing communities and supporting the holistic development of underprivileged children.

As a major highlight of the event, a newly furnished computer laboratory was inaugurated at the Trust, equipped with 15 computers and essential furniture. This significant contribution aims to provide children with early access to digital literacy, empowering them with skills that will shape their academic and professional futures.

The celebration was filled with moments of joy and togetherness. Children participated enthusiastically in a series of fun games and activities, followed by a cheerful cake-cutting ceremony. To make the day even more special, refreshment boxes were distributed, ensuring a wholesome and delightful experience for every child present.

Demonstrating a strong spirit of care and social responsibility, the Foundation also distributed winter uniforms to over 75 school-going children, helping them stay warm and comfortable as they continue their academic journey.

Speaking about the initiative, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal shared a heartfelt message:

"Every child deserves a childhood filled with dignity, opportunity, and hope. When we extend our hand to uplift even one child, we elevate the entire future of our nation. The Great NavBharat Mission Foundation will always stand committed to creating pathways that empower young lives."

The "Joy of Childhood" event serves as a testament to dedication to community welfare, inclusivity, and nation-building. Through such thoughtful initiatives, the Great NavBharat Mission Foundation continues to inspire positive change and spread the light of education and compassion.

