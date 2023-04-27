The Indus Valley uncovers the secret of Shriya Saran's healthy lifestyle

New Delhi [India], April 27 (/SRV): The Indus Valley, India's No. 1 brand for healthy kitchenware, has launched its latest campaign that highlights the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle by using healthy and toxin-free cookware. For this, the brand has joined hands with the renowned health-conscious big-screen diva, Shriya Saran, who is known for advocating an active lifestyle.

Shriya Saran's secret to a healthier and happier life includes never using chemical-coated non-stick or aluminium cookware. She believes in investing in the right kind of cookware for one's well-being. And The Indus Valley's range of 100 per cent healthy and toxin-free cookware perfectly resonates with her beliefs.

As a mother, dancer, and enthusiastic cook, Shriya understands the importance of cooking nutritious food with cookware that has no harmful chemical coating. Given this, she fully recommends The Indus Valley's healthy and toxin-free cookware.

The Indus Valley's latest campaign aims to encourage people to adopt healthy cooking habits by investing in chemical-free cooking essentials. The healthy kitchenware brand is fully focused on selling cookware that is built with only 100 per cent healthy materials.

Its co-founder and COO, Madhumitha Uday Kumar, strongly believes that for good health, cookware matters as much as the ingredients used for cooking. "We are obsessed with making kitchenware that is safe for you and your loved ones. And with Shriya Saran as the face of the brand's latest campaign, The Indus Valley hopes to inspire people to make healthier choices and lead fulfilling lives."

Jagadeesh Kumar, co-founder & CEO of The Indus Valley, is thrilled to have Shriya Saran onboard for the campaign. "Shriya's commitment to a healthy lifestyle and passion for healthy cooking aligns with our brand's values, and we believe that together, we can encourage more people to make healthier choices in their lives."

The Indus Valley was started in 2016 and has been constantly looking for ways to spread awareness regarding healthy and safe cooking products. On a mission to transform over 100 million Indian kitchens, the brand currently enjoys a product portfolio of more than 250 SKUs and intends to take the count to 1000+ in the next 2 years.

Campaign video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZB5DZJHT5E

