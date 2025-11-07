The Liebherr x ARK Lounge takes center stage at Acetech 2025, showcasing the brand's fully integrated range

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Liebherr Appliances India Pvt. Ltd, part of the EUR14.6 billion Liebherr Group - the global leader in premium home refrigeration renowned for its innovation and precision engineering, made an impactful presence at Acetech 2025, one of the country's leading architecture and design exhibitions, where the brand showcased its Fully Integrated (FI) refrigerator range along with an exclusive experiential space - the Liebherr x ARK Lounge.

Created in collaboration with renowned architect Reza Kabul and his ARK team, with design leadership by Seyed Salar Kabul, the 150 sq. m. Liebherr x ARK Lounge embodied the brand's philosophy of Invisible Luxury an aesthetic that unites precision engineering with refined design. The lounge served as both an experiential space for visitors and a premium networking hub for HNI guests, architects, and design professionals. At its center stood an angled wall installation featuring Liebherr's FI refrigerators, seamlessly integrated to illustrate the harmony of technology and design.

"Acetech is an important platform for us to engage with architects and interior designers the key influencers who shape consumer preferences in premium home design. Our objective here is to build greater awareness about Liebherr's Fully Integrated range, which is now locally manufactured in India, BIS-certified, and offers the widest SKU range in its category. We want to showcase how Liebherr blends German innovation with Indian craftsmanship to deliver products designed specifically for Indian homes", said Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India.

As part of its ongoing engagement with India's design fraternity, Liebherr introduced The Design Circle by Liebherr an experiential networking program curated exclusively for architects and interior designers. The initiative is designed to foster collaboration, learning, and recognition within the design community, celebrating creativity and innovation in luxury kitchen design.

Through a series of city-level mini and mega meets, The Design Circle offers members opportunities to connect with peers, gain insights into fully integrated cooling solutions, and participate in The Design Circle Awards, which recognize outstanding design talent across India. Participants also stand to earn exclusive gratifications, including Luxury Experience Vouchers and an invitation to visit Liebherr's state-of-the-art automated facility in Germany.

Kapil further added, "Our Fully Integrated range is a perfect expression of what we call 'invisible luxury' where technology, aesthetics, and performance blend seamlessly into modern living spaces. The positive response at Acetech reinforces our vision of making global-quality appliances more accessible to Indian consumers. Through initiatives like the Design Circle, we aim to strengthen our partnership with the design fraternity and continue creating experiences that merge design intelligence with everyday functionality."

Ar. Seyed Salar, shared insights into the design philosophy, stating, "The intention of The Liebherr x ARK Lounge was to create a space for Liebherr where the efficiency of their products could be showcased seamlessly through clean wall paneling and well-divided zones. We wanted visitors to easily access the lounge, experience the built-in refrigerators, and engage with the brand in an inviting, functional environment. Our collaboration with Liebherr reflects a shared vision redefining the modern kitchen as an integrated space where innovation, luxury, and design coexist effortlessly."

Architect Reza Kabul added, "Invisible luxury, to me, is about restraint and refinement creating experiences that speak softly but leave a lasting impression. Liebherr captures that essence beautifully, demonstrating how design and technology can merge to create modern, expressive spaces."

The collaboration brought together Liebherr's precision engineering with ARK's legacy of design excellence. Established in 1988 by Architect Reza Kabul a pioneer of high-rise architecture in India known for landmarks like Shreepati Arcade and One Marina ARK's work reflects a commitment to innovation, scale, and timeless spatial storytelling.

Participation at Acetech 2025 reaffirmed Liebherr's commitment to design, technology, and innovation. The locally manufactured Fully Integrated refrigerator range, BIS approved and crafted with German precision, has been tailored for the Indian premium consumer. With local production reducing lead times and strengthening after-sales support through Liebherr's extensive distribution network, the brand continues to reinforce its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

About Liebherr Appliances - Liebherr Appliances - Innovative Refrigeration, Everywhere.

Liebherr Appliances is a globally renowned premium home appliance brand, celebrated for its German engineering, innovative design, and commitment to sustainability. With a comprehensive product portfolio, a presence across the world and a dedicated approach to elevating standards, Liebherr continues to shape the future of home refrigeration and beyond.

Liebherr Appliances India is part of the global Liebherr Group a diversified industrial conglomerate with a multi-billion-dollar valuation and operations across 13 product segments in over 100 countries. As a global leader in refrigeration and engineering excellence, Liebherr operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its dedicated Indian plant in Sambhaji Nagar.

In India, Liebherr Appliances has steadily built a strong position in the premium refrigeration category, particularly in the Direct Cool (DC) and Top Mount (TM) segments. With an expanding portfolio, Liebherr has aligned its offerings with the evolving needs of Indian households, combining European precision with features specifically designed for Indian usage patterns.

Building on this momentum, Liebherr Appliances India has significantly expanded its product range. The Top Mount portfolio has grown to 32 SKUs with 10 finishes, introducing innovations like lever-handle effortless door opening and Hot to Cool technology that allows safe storage of freshly cooked food. In the Direct Cool segment, Liebherr has expanded to 69 SKUs across multiple capacities, featuring hands-free opening that enhances multitasking convenience.

The launch of its fully integrated European range marks a key milestone in bringing Liebherr's global design and technology leadership to India. Focused on discerning consumers who seek aesthetic refinement, intelligent functionality, and sustainable performance, Liebherr Appliances India continues to elevate everyday living with its premium, engineering-led refrigeration solutions.

For further details, visit: Liebherr appliances: Innovation and quality

