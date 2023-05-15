The making of "Ali Maula" from scratch to releasing on Ahemad Razvi channel

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): The journey of Sufi Song "Ali Maula": From Scratch to Releasing on Ahemad Razvi channel. Out of various methods of learning, "Trial And Error" is the only way out, which may inject a degree of patience and enlighten the ground reality of the arena of the unpredictable state of the Music Industry.

This project was undertaken by Ahemad Razvi. As a singer it led him to learn about lyrics, composition, music production, videography, acting, editing, etc. in the form of pre and post-production jobs. In fact, this small project introduced him to all the aspects of a project, right from its thought to making it accessible to the public.

It includes the function of a Lyricist, singer, Music producer, Video director, producer, actor, etc.

At the same time, his Friend Directer Hitvesh Rajyguru made it possible with his skills and technical expertise to produce the music Video Shoot & Edit. At the Same Time, Dhruv Pandya's skills helped a lot to Produce the best Music composition At Prime Digital Arena based in Maharastra. Despite the final audio being ready to be released, now Hitvesh and his associates were in search of the platform where it should be release.

In this way, passing through all the influencing factors, the song came as a final product and has been released by Ahemad Razvi's official Youtube channel. Fortunately, his album is getting a very good response On Music Stores and Youtube.

He believes that the public shall appreciate and extend love and affection towards his creation as they are already doing so that Hitvesh and his team get motivated to do many furthermore projects in the coming times.

https://www.instagram.com/ahemadrazvi/

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor