New Delhi [India], December 8: In a world propelled by innovation, disruptive ideas, and fresh leadership, a new generation of trailblazers is emergingbold thinkers, dynamic achievers, and purpose-driven individuals redefining what it means to inspire. "The New Era Icons: Rising Personalities Shaping Tomorrow" celebrates these rising stars who are transforming industries, elevating communities, and reshaping the future with their vision, resilience, and impact. From entrepreneurs breaking new ground to changemakers influencing global conversations, these icons represent the unstoppable force of tomorrow's leadership.

1. Shubham Sharma: The Clean-Tech Visionary Powering India's Hydrogen Revolution

Shubham Sharma stands out as one of India's most groundbreaking clean-energy entrepreneurs, reshaping the nation's sustainability landscape with his innovation-driven leadership. As the Co-Founder and CEO of HydroTech Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd., Sharma has built one of India's fastest-growing hydrogen-technology companies, developing HHO-based systems that reduce emissions, boost fuel efficiency, and make clean energy accessible for both automotive and industrial sectors.

Born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Sharma's strong academic foundation across commerce, management, and law empowered him to build a regulated, scalable clean-tech enterprise. Since 2013, he has led HydroTech in creating cutting-edge engine decarbonization machines, hydrogen fuel-saver systems for diesel generators, and on-demand HHO solutions now adopted in 1,500+ decarbonization centers across India and exported to 18+ countries.

His innovations have played a pivotal role in helping businesses cut fuel consumption, lower carbon buildup, and transition to cleaner operationsaligning with India's broader net-zero ambitions.

With three granted patents and two additional patents under application, Sharma has firmly established himself as a leading innovator in India's hydrogen-energy landscape. Adding to this distinction, HydroTech Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd. earned recognition as one of the distinguished entries in the Forbes India DGEMS Select 200 Companies of 2025, underscoring the company's national impact, technological leadership, and pioneering contribution to India's clean-tech future.

With honors such as the NBT Udaan Award 2024, Best MSME 2023, and the India 5000 Best MSME Award, Sharma's impact continues to inspire India's next generation of green-tech entrepreneurs.

A strong mentor and industry leader, he is driving a future where hydrogen-led solutions empower India's sustainability journeymaking him a powerful name in the country's clean-energy revolution.

2. Dr. Aarti & Dr. Namrata - The Daring Mother-Daughter Duo Redefining Baby Care: The Story of ADNA Naturals

ADNA Naturals: Dr. Aarti & Dr. Namrata -The Visionary Founders Behind India's First Herbal Baby Balm

In a world where modern parenting races against time, two extraordinary womenDr. Aarti Tolia and Dr. Namrata Shahhave fearlessly rewritten the rules of baby care in India. Their brand, ADNA Naturals, was not born in a boardroom but in a grandmother's, trembling hands as she soothed her newborn grandchild after a fall. When Dr. Aarti reached instinctively for the herbs, leaves, and age-old remedies her own mother once used, she realized something profoundNani Maa's nuskas were nowhere to be seen on the shelves of modern India

Refusing to let tradition fade, she embarked on an entrepreneurial journey at an age when most people begin planning their retirement. Defying expectations, she became one of India's most daring "nanimaa-preneurs," determined to bring authentic, stone-rubbed, plant-boiled, earth-friendly remedies back into every home.

Standing beside her is her daughter, Dr. Namrata ShahMrs. India 2021, global researcher, academic scholar, and a mother herself. Her travels across continents exposed her to countless baby products, yet none matched the purity she wanted for her own child. Powered by her research, discipline, and international training, she transformed her mother's wisdom into a scientifically backed, dermatologically tested baby-care line.

Together, they crafted India's first herbal baby balm for hurts and falls, followed by toxin-free massage oils, roll-ons, and daily essentialseach made with one guiding promise:

"What we make is what we use on our own baby."

Today, ADNA Naturals stands as a powerful movementwhere heritage meets science, and two fearless mothers prove that tradition, when preserved with love, can become the future of baby care.

https://adnanaturals.com/

https://www.amazon.in/stores/ADNANaturals/page/B4E26291-37A5-47FC-92DE-75B149A89B75

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/adna.naturals/

3. Jainendra Chouraria: Founder of AHIMSA IPS

Founded in 2014 by agricultural engineer Jainendra Chouraria, AHIMSA IPS (Intelligent Pest Solutions) is reshaping pest control through eco-friendly, non-violent, and chemical-free solutions. With over 40 years of research in Chase Pest Science, Jainendra combined ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to create plant-based sprays that repel not kill pests like mosquitoes, rats, termites, and bed bugs.

Guided by the principle of Ahimsa (non-violence), his products are safe for kids, pets, and nature. AHIMSA IPS has earned global trust by offering effective, non-toxic alternatives that protect homes, farms, and institutions without harming the ecosystem.

Chouraria's mission is clear: Pest control can be intelligent, ethical, and sustainable and AHIMSA IPS proves it every day.

4. CH Rhea: The Visionary Behind Silver Screen Fashion's Glamorous Rise

CH Rhea, the dynamic founder of Silver Screen Fashion, is redefining the world of fashion and entertainment through stunning events and prestigious beauty pageants. What began as a dream has evolved into a platform that celebrates talent, confidence, and style on a grand stage.

Under Rhea's leadership, Silver Screen Fashion has become known for its high-impact fashion shows, beauty contests, and star-studded events that offer aspiring models and artists a chance to shine. She has Co organise IIFA 2025 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025, further solidifying her reputation as a powerhouse in the industry.

CH Rhea's mission goes beyond glitz and glamourshe aims to build a community where creativity and confidence thrive. Through Silver Screen Fashion, she continues to create opportunities, inspire ambition, and elevate India's pageant and fashion industry to new heights.

5. Rajendra Singh Tanwar: Founder of Govindam Retreat, Govindam Sweets, Travel Taxi, and India Tours Cabs

Born in the quaint village of Rayali in Rajasthan, Rajendra Singh Tanwar always dreamed of creating something meaningful. After gaining valuable experience at a leading multinational company, he moved to Jaipur and turned his vision into reality.

In 2018, Rajendra founded Govindam Retreat, a peaceful vegetarian restaurant known for its traditional flavors and serene ambiance. The retreat quickly became a favorite among food lovers and tourists seeking authentic Rajasthani hospitality. Soon after, he launched Govindam Sweets, a shop offering a wide array of traditional Indian sweets that captured the hearts (and tastebuds) of many.

Driven by a passion for service and excellence, Rajendra expanded into tourism with Travel Taxi and India Tours Cabs in 2020, providing comfortable and reliable travel experiences across Rajasthan and beyond.

Continuing his journey of innovation, he introduced WellBite®, a brand offering nutritious yet delicious snacks, and Jaipurio, a platform celebrating and selling Rajasthan's vibrant crafts and culture globally.

Today, Rajendra's ventures stand as a symbol of dedication, culture, and smart entrepreneurship. From a small village boy to a respected business leader, his story proves that humble beginnings can lead to incredible success with vision and persistence.

6. Ranjan Singh: Transforming IIT-JEE and NEET Coaching Through Dedication and Vision

Patna, Bihar - Ranjan Singh's journey from a passionate teacher to the Founder of Ranjan Singh Academy is a story of discipline, dedication, and determination. With over 21 years of teaching experience, Singh has redefined IIT-JEE and NEET coaching for thousands of students across India.

His career began in 2007 at Narayana IIT Academy, Delhi, where his talent for simplifying complex Chemistry concepts quickly set him apart. Over the years, he mentored aspirants in Delhi, Banaras, and Patna, later becoming a core faculty at Goal Institute. In 2013, he launched Ranjan Singh Chemistry Classes, and by 2024, his vision grew into the establishment of Ranjan Singh Academya complete learning ecosystem for Classes 11 and 12, IIT-JEE, and NEET aspirants.

What makes his academy unique is Singh's philosophy that education goes beyond marks. His focus lies in building clarity, confidence, and character through expert faculty, performance tracking, and personalized mentorship. Having guided over 50,000 students, with 5,000+ success stories in IITs, AIIMS, and NITs, Singh continues to inspire young minds from all backgrounds.

7. Ravi Saxena: Redefining Corporate & Luxury Travel with Uniglobe MKOV Travel

In today's competitive world of corporate and experiential travel, Uniglobe MKOV Travel has carved a niche for itself under the visionary leadership of Ravi Saxena, Managing Director & Co-Founder, along with Jasmeet Kaur.

What began as a passion project has transformed into a powerhouse, scaling beyond ₹60 crores in revenue without external funding. With a strong base in Noida and offices across Delhi and Gurugram, the company is now ambitiously targeting ₹200 crores by 2028, with a clear roadmap to establish a Pan-India footprint.

As one of India's top corporate travel management companies, Uniglobe MKOV specializes in:

* MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) solutions

* Luxury FIT & bespoke leisure experiences

* Women-centric travel programs

* Seamless integration of cutting-edge travel technology

Adding to its growing portfolio, Uniglobe MKOV Travel has recently partnered with ICICI Bank to offer exclusive leisure travel products and benefits to ICICI Bank credit card holders. This collaboration ensures that discerning travelers enjoy unmatched privileges, curated holiday experiences, and superior value.

What truly sets the brand apart is its unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation, empathy, and excellence.

8. Deepika Gupta - Championing Inclusive Education through Socio Emotional Intelligence Research

Deepika Gupta, Assistant Professor at Mangalayatan University Aligarh, is emerging as one of India's promising voices in inclusive education. She is currently pursuing her doctoral research where she is studying the relationship between teachers' socio emotional intelligence and their ability to implement inclusive practices in neurodiverse classrooms.

Her work addresses an important question in today's educational landscape: how do the emotional and social capacities of teachers influence the inclusivity of their teaching. By carefully assessing this relationship, she is building evidence that can guide teacher education, training, and policy development, especially in contexts where neurodiverse learners are often underserved.

Deepika's academic journey is guided by a commitment to ensuring that inclusivity is not just a policy idea but a classroom reality. By drawing attention to the emotional and social dimensions of teaching, she envisions an education system where teachers are able to meet the diverse needs of all learners with empathy, adaptability, and effectiveness.

Through her research and teaching, Deepika Gupta is contributing to a deeper understanding of how socio emotional intelligence can shape inclusive practices. Her work carries the potential to transform teacher preparation and classroom culture in India.

9. Irene James: Founder of Yaffa.in, Championing Himalayan Wellness and Ethical Sourcing

In the serene town of Bhaderwah, nestled in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district, Irene James, a 50-year-old entrepreneur and single mother of two, is creating something extraordinaryYaffa.in. More than a brand, Yaffa is a story of resilience, healing, and purpose.

After the pandemic wiped out her Bangalore serviced apartment business, Irene lost nearly everythingincluding her home. With her daughters, Anointa and Kathryn, as her guiding light, she turned to the mountains of Bhaderwah, searching for stillness and a fresh start.

Amid pine forests and snow-capped peaks, she discovered the untapped richness of the regionKashmiri Saffron , Gucchi Mushrooms, Kashmiri Kahwa Tea, Kashmiri Walnuts, Bhaderwahi Rajma and more. Inspired by the purity of the land and people, Yaffa was born to bring these treasures to conscious consumers worldwide.

10. CA (Dr) Manoj Kumar Agrawal - Founder & CEO of Manoj Mohan & Associates, Leading Chartered Accountant Firm in Noida

CA (Dr) Manoj Kumar Agrawal, a distinguished Chartered Accountant since 1996, is the visionary Founder & CEO of Manoj Mohan & Associates, an ISO 9001:2015 certified and MSME-registered CA firm based in Noida. With 26+ years of expertise in the field of auditing, taxation, and compliance, he has built a brand synonymous with trust, transparency, and financial excellence.

Under his leadership, Manoj Mohan & Associates offers a complete spectrum of professional services, including various Audits, Internal Audit, ISO Audit, GST, TDS, Taxation, digital and online Accounting, Secretarial Services, International Taxations, litigation under different acts. Complete solution of financial and statutory requirements of an entity. With a PAN India reach and branches in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Pune, and Bengaluru, the firm operates with a highly skilled team of 30+ professionals delivering unmatched precision in revenue audits, pre & post audits, concurrent audits, annual accounts, and statutory compliance.

Recognized among India's Top 100 Auditors and ranked 67th by WHO are India's Top Auditors magazine (2014), Manoj Mohan & Associates continues to lead as one of the most trusted CA firms in India.

