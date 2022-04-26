The Open Group Announces Launch of the TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, today announced the release of the TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition, marking a major milestone in the development of the world's most widely-used enterprise architecture framework. Developed by The Open Group Architecture Forum, today's release introduces a refreshed modular structure which will make it easier to apply the TOGAF Standard to different kinds of organizations and styles of architecture. Building on over twenty-five years of development and constant input from the forum's global community of thought leaders, the TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition expands the material available to architecture practitioners to make adoption of best practices easier. With greatly expanded guidance and "how-to" material, it enables organizations to operate in an efficient and effective way across a broad range of use-cases, including agile enterprises and digital transformation. The modular structure provides enterprise architects with greater guidance, and simpler navigation, for applying the TOGAF framework alongside its comprehensive fundamental knowledge base. By framing the knowledge base and the topic-specific guidance as separate, formal parts of the TOGAF Standard, the new release will also make it possible to release additional material more frequently while maintaining continuity and stability in its fundamental content. "The Open Group shares a collective vision of Boundaryless Information Flow™, and the release of the TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition is a powerful expression of that vision," commented Steve Nunn, CEO and President of The Open Group. "The next decade of technology and business pressures will require organizations to be more agile, resilient, and adaptable than ever, and that will make a clear approach to architecture more important than ever. I am proud of what The Open Group Architecture Forum has produced for this release, which makes the TOGAF framework significantly more usable by even more businesses while maintaining its core values of consistency, openness, and efficiency." "The TOGAF Standard, 10th Edition shows you where to find enduring and universal concepts. It highlights where to find stable, proven best practice. It underscores where to look for new emerging ideas. Bringing together universal concepts, best practice guidance, and emerging ideas is how you adapt the TOGAF Standard for your configured Enterprise Architecture practice," commented Chris Forde, VP Enterprise Architecture of The Open Group. The TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition continues to grow the framework's ability to enable fundamental aspects of business strategy. These enhancements will also benefit vendors in terms of their ability to deliver competitive new features and services to customers in specialized market segments while adhering to open standards which underpin interoperability. "The fact that the TOGAF Standard is a living body of knowledge is one of its great advantages", continued Steve Nunn. "We have now arrived at a point where business strategy and digital solutions are inseparable, and organizations of every size, in every sector, face the need to establish Agile ways of working which continually evolve and adapt. The TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition shows how the TOGAF ecosystem is itself adapting to this reality, growing with businesses to deliver significant value in times of change." India is the fastest-growing country for TOGAF® certifications and has consistently been at the forefront of adoption of the standard with the 3rd largest number of TOGAF® certified architects globally. "We take pride in being an integral part of the core team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that designed and developed the India Enterprise Architecture (IndEA). The IndEA has seen extensive adoption of this framework by various central and state government bodies as part of various digital government initiatives. The widespread adoption of TOGAF standard in the country is expected to be accelerated even further with this new release," added Dr Pallab Saha, General Manager (India) of The Open Group. The Open Group India will organize a series of virtual sessions in the coming weeks to sensitize and provide insights into the newly launched TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition for its user base and member organizations.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor