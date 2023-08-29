The poster of Hindi feature film 'Sandeh’ launched by UP Dep. CM Brajesh Pathak

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], August 29: Impulse Cine Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Sanjay Rai are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated theatre release of the teaser for their upcoming film “Sandeh.” The production, led by producer Pradeep Srivastava and co-producer Soni Rai, is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of youth-based romance, suspense, and music. The movie, helmed by director Ayaaz Khan and penned by writer Shweta Srivastava, is all set for its international debut in cinemas worldwide. The premier event was attended by eminent personalities like Lalmani Yadav, Shiva Shukla, Rajesh Soni, Shweta Srivastava and Anand Dwivedi.

The film stars the talented Gaurav Kumar is well-known for his roles in films like Pyara Kulhad, Anathe and Raebareli. Along with Gaurav Kumar, the film also boasts an ensemble cast that includes senior actors Lokesh Mohan Khattar and Sanjay Raizada and the very young and enthusiastic Pawan Vikram who has also acted in movies like kagaz. Pulkit Raizada Riya kapoor Ritika Gupta Sonam Saini, Tarak Mehta ka Ultah Chasma fame Tappu Nitish Bhaluni, Pradeep Srivastava, Shivani Saumya, Dushyant Singh, Dinesh Trivedi, Anshuman, Rohit Srivastava Anoopma Awasthi, Aradhna, Master Tanishq, Master Adrij Master Atharva etc.

The production head of the movie is Bhaskar Shukla & Anoopma Awasthi, DOP Anup Sharma, AD Ronny Shukla, EP Prashant, Production Manager Aditya Dwivedi, Editor Guru Films & Ram Kishore Prashad, Post Production Gaurang Productions, Background Score Prakash Nar, Choreographer Abhay Saini & Arya Srivastava.

The film’s story revolves around a group of students from an engineering college on an excursion tour filled with suspense, thrills, romance, music and action goes through a series of events and deaths leaving them all stunned and thereby growing a strong plot called Sandeh.

Film producer and actor Pradeep Srivastva shares an emotional bond with the film as it has a special connection to the youth. This film was actually a dream come true for him as he is an actor but wanted to be in the production line since the very beginning of his career and his efforts were well understood and executed by his dear friend Sanjay Rai who joined hands with him and they could do the film together. The film is special as it has given chances to newcomers, the young and enthusiastic director Ayaaz Khan stated.

As per the director, the production house IMPULSE Cine Entertainments pvt ltd and the team met with all the challenges and crossed all the hurdles they faced during the making of Sandeh easily. The film is a youth-based movie so young talents from the state of Uttar Pradesh have got the opportunity to work, says the writer Shweta Srivastava. She also said that after a long time, this is going to be the kind of movie the audience will watch with family and will surely succeed in getting love from everyone. Uttar Pradesh is surely going to give the biggest movie of its kind to the Indian film Industry sharing screens overseas.

