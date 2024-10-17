The Rise of Lakshmi Krishna Naturals: P. Mohan's Vision for Affordable, Natural Beauty Solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: P. Mohan, founder of Lakshmi Krishna Naturals and Lakshmi Krishna Foods, began his entrepreneurial journey with no prior business experience. As a software engineer, his venture into the world of skincare and hair care was unexpected; sparked by a personal need to solve skin and hair issues within his family. What began as a home remedy transformed into a full-fledged business when Mohan realized others could benefit too. With the support of his family, Lakshmi Krishna Naturals officially launched on March 5, 2018.

Initially, Mohan shared his homemade products with neighbors, and their positive results encouraged him to expand. His ability to identify the right customer basethose seeking natural, chemical-free solutionsbecame a key driver of the brand's success. Lakshmi Krishna Naturals grew organically, primarily through word-of-mouth and social media. Today, the brand has amassed over 616K Instagram followers and 2.25 lakh YouTube subscribers, and it has expanded to 17+ physical stores across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana. In addition to its 360-degree e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, and JioMart, the products are available on its official website, reaching a customer base of over 4 lakh people.

The company offers products in five key categories: skincare, hair care, health care, body care, and baby care. One of its standout products, the hair regrowth kit, is made with 25 herbal ingredients, along with popular items like pimple gel, goat milk soap, and herbal shampooall formulated with natural preservatives for safety and effectiveness.

Under Mohan's leadership, Lakshmi Krishna Naturals has earned recognition, including the prestigious "Youngest Indian Entrepreneur of the Year" award at the Dubai World Trade Center. Recently, the brand was also featured in a Global Market Insights research document on anti-graying hair and beard products, listed alongside major international brands like Sephora USA and The Man Company.

Further solidifying its impact, the company received the Udyog Ratan Award in 2024, recognizing its role in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Mohan's vision has always been simple: to offer affordable, natural beauty solutions that cater to a wide range of needs. His strategic approach and unwavering commitment to quality have made Lakshmi Krishna Naturals a trusted name in the natural cosmetics industry. Today, the brand serves millions of customers worldwide, providing accessible, high-quality beauty products that deliver real results.

