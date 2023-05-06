The Rise of Mumbai-based Wedding Photography Company, Epic Stories

New Delhi [India], May 6 (/GPRC): Epic Stories, a Mumbai-based wedding photography and videography company, has been gaining popularity for its unique approach to capturing unforgettable moments at weddings. Founded by Himanshu Patel, the company has quickly become a favorite among celebrities and everyday couples alike, thanks to its focus on capturing not just the traditional moments but also the often-overlooked emotions and details that make each wedding unique.

Epic Stories has a team of experienced photographers, designers, filmmakers, and creative directors who work together to create an unforgettable experience for each couple they work with. Their goal is to capture every special moment and turn it into a cherished memory that will last a lifetime.

The company's impressive portfolio includes several celebrity weddings, both in India and abroad. One of their most notable clients is television star Dalljiet Kaur, who praised the company for capturing "all our emotions stunningly" on her wedding day.

A Unique Approach to Capturing Unforgettable Wedding Moments

Epic Stories' unique approach to wedding photography is what sets them apart from their competitors. They focus on capturing the emotions of the couple, their families, and their guests to create a personalized and authentic experience. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality have made them a household name in the industry.

In addition to capturing the traditional moments, Epic Stories also focuses on the often-overlooked details, such as the couple's first look, the decor, the candid moments between guests, and more. This approach not only makes the wedding album more interesting and memorable but also ensures that every special moment is captured and preserved for years to come.

Epic Stories' success can be attributed to its founder, Himanshu Patel, who is passionate about capturing the most unforgettable moments of a couple's love story. His team shares his vision, and together they work tirelessly to create unique and personalized experiences for each couple they work with.

In conclusion, Epic Stories' rise to popularity is no surprise given their unique approach to wedding photography and videography. The company's commitment to quality, attention to detail, and focus on capturing the emotions and details that make each wedding unique have made them a favorite among celebrities and everyday couples alike. With the team's talent and passion, Epic Stories is sure to continue to rise in popularity and become a household name in the industry.

