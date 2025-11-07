The Top Performing Lubricant Brand Driving Industry Standards

New Delhi [India], November 7: In an era where performance, compliance, and sustainability define business success, VELVEX, the flagship brand of Nandan Petrochem Ltd. (NPL), has emerged as a pioneer in the lubricants and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) industry. With decades of expertise, robust OEM partnerships, and a commitment to eco-friendly innovation, VELVEX is redefining industry standards and shaping the future of mobility in India.

From Legacy to Leadership

Founded under the umbrella of Nandan Petrochem Ltd., VELVEX entered the Indian market with a clear mission: to provide premium-quality lubricants and performance fluids that protect machines, reduce emissions, and empower businesses. Backed by 30+ years of industry heritage and strong R&D collaboration with German technology partners, the brand has grown from a trusted lubricant supplier to a market leader in DEF production, making it India's No.1 manufacturer of AdBlue®.

Today, VELVEX is more than just a product brand — it is a solutions provider, delivering a portfolio of more than 300products that cater to the diverse needs of automotive fleets, heavy industries, power utilities, and OEMs.

India's No.1 DEF Manufacturer

One of VELVEX's most significant achievements has been its leadership in AdBlue® (DEF), the eco-friendly solution that reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in diesel vehicles equipped with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems.

With multiple world-class plants across India and an annual production capacity of 900,000 KL PA ( AdBlue®) VELVEX has built the largest DEF manufacturing footprint in the country. Its AdBlue® is VDA-approved and ISO 22241 certified, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with Bharat Stage (BS-VI) norms.

This scale and reliability make VELVEX the partner of choice for OEMs, many of whom trust the brand to produce “genuine DEF” for their vehicles. For fleets and distributors, the availability of a consistent and certified DEF supply has been a game-changer, enabling compliance, reducing downtime, and driving cleaner mobility across India.

OEM Partnerships: Trust Built on Performance

VELVEX's growth story is also rooted in its deep collaborations with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). By co-developing Genuine Oils and DEF solutions tailored to specific equipment requirements, VELVEX ensures compatibility, durability, and warranty protection.

These OEM-approved products undergo rigorous field testing under real-world conditions, reinforcing the trust placed in the brand. The partnerships not only enhance OEM aftersales service but also strengthen VELVEX's credibility in both domestic and global markets.

Sustainability: At the Heart of Growth

At a time when sustainability is a buzzword for many, VELVEX has embedded it into its DNA. The brand is one of the first in India to transition all its SKUs to eco-friendly packaging, reducing plastic waste and aligning with India's clean energy mission.

Its energy-efficient blending processes, emissions-reducing products, and commitment to ESG principles have positioned VELVEX as an industry leader in green manufacturing. Beyond marketing, these initiatives deliver tangible benefits for customers: lower carbon footprints, compliance with environmental regulations, and enhanced corporate responsibility.

Powering Every Industry

VELVEX products serve a wide spectrum of industries and use-cases:

Automotive & Fleet Operators benefit from advanced engine oils and DEF solutions that reduce downtime and improve mileage.

Manufacturing & Heavy Industry rely on VELVEX hydraulic, turbine, and compressor oils for consistent productivity.

Power & Utilities trust its transformer and white oils for reliability in mission-critical operations.

Construction & Mining leverage VELVEX greases and EP oils for heavy-duty performance in extreme conditions.

Agriculture depends on tractor and off-highway equipment lubricants built for rugged, long-lasting use.

This versatility ensures that wherever there is motion, there is VELVEX enabling it.

Preparing for the Future

As India transitions toward stricter emission standards and electric mobility, VELVEX is proactively investing in next-generation formulations, synthetic lubricants, and fuel-efficient solutions. Its forward-looking R&D ensures that both OEMs and end-users are prepared for the evolving landscape of mobility and industry.

The company's vision is not just to respond to change but to shape it— by driving cleaner air, more efficient operations, and profitable partnerships for its customers.

VELVEX Leads as India's No.1 Lubricant Brand

From pioneering DEF production to advancing sustainable lubricants, VELVEX has cemented its reputation as India's top-performing lubricant brand. By combining performance, reliability, and eco-innovation, the brand is not only meeting today's demands but also preparing the nation for tomorrow's challenges.

In every engine, every gearbox, and every piece of industrial equipment, VELVEX is the unseen force powering performance and protecting profits.

