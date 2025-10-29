There is deep resonance with DeepTech among youth in India: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 29 There is a deep resonance of the word DeepTech in youth today across the country and the government is here to support innovation across the spectrum, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Addressing India's largest DeepTech conference in the national capital, organised by The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Delhi-NCR, the minister said the journey of DeepTech has a very holistic connotation.

“It is not just artificial intelligence but quantum computing, machine learning, defence and spacetech, the semiconductor mission, and so on,” he told the gathering.

The minister further stated that whether it is “our effort to bring technology into India's DNA, through strengthening of our intellectual property ecosystem -- all of this collectively -- are part of the DeepTech ecosystem that the government is supporting,” Goyal commented.

“People and organisations are not only investing in terms of financial investment, but also in terms of effort -- to promote innovation in the country. If one has to do a Google Search, you will find that there is a deep resonance of the word DeepTech in youth today across the country,” said Goyal.

"Indians are willing to take the entrepreneurial risks. We do not have small goals and are ambitious. We as a nation are meant to play a big role in the world at the global level. Let's conquer the world," he added.

The Union Budget 2025-26 made a substantial allocation towards developing DeepTech and AI-enabled platforms through the Rs 10,000-crore Fund of Funds scheme, in a move to open new avenues in the field of start-ups and innovation ecosystem, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The two-day event will gather chief experience officers (CXOs), policymakers, investors, scientists and builders to drive India's transformative decade in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, space, defence, biotech and life sciences. It will address frontier technologies, including AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, space, defence, etc.

Senior government officials from DPIIT, MeitY, India AI Mission, and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) were set to speak at the event. The event will host Lab2Scale showcase, featuring 10–12 research projects presented in five-minute pitches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor