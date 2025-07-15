This Indian Startup Wants to End the Factory School System - Here's How

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: In a world where education increasingly resembles an assembly line, one Indian startup is quietly but fundamentally challenging the system.

Debsie, founded by Adhip Ray, who is also the founder of a digital consultancy called WinSavvy, is on a mission to dismantle the outdated, test-centric, memorization-driven approach that defines most schooling and replace it with a learning model rooted in curiosity, critical thinking, and joy.

"Children aren't machines. You can't just input textbook content and expect brilliance. That's not how creativity or intelligence works," says Adhip Ray, founder of Debsie. "We're done trying to make kids obedient. Debsie exists to help them become thinkers."

The Indian education system, despite producing some of the brightest minds in the world, is still widely criticized for prioritizing scores over skills, compliance over curiosity, and conformity over independent thought. Debsie aims to flip that script.

The Problem: Schools Aren't Broken. They Were Built This Way.

For decades, education in India and much of the world has followed a linear model:

* Rigid syllabi

* Passive lectures

* Tests that reward memorization over understanding

* Students judged by speed, not depth

* "Success" measured by exam marks, not mental models

But the world has changed. Grok-4 can write code, Google can answer any fact, and corporate jobs demand creative thinking, problem-solving, adaptability, and leadership.

And yet... schools haven't evolved.

Debsie sees this firsthand.

"When we looked at the top kids in conventional schools, we saw something strange. They were good at tests but struggled when asked to build, debate, or explore. That's when I realized the system wasn't helping them think it was just helping them comply," says Ray.

This realization led to the birth of Debsie an experiment in flipping the classroom without throwing away structure entirely.

Using Chess as the First Step Towards a Thinking-First Learning Platform

Debsie is a learning platform for children that helps them break free from rote memorization and embrace independent thought. Its first course is chess not because of tradition, but because of its power to shape young minds.

Through chess, children begin developing the habits that traditional education forgets:

* Planning ahead

* Dealing with uncertainty

* Understanding cause and effect

* Staying calm under pressure

* And most importantly, learning to think before they act

Debsie's classes are live, coach-led but peer centric, and centered on the child's cognitive growth rather than performance metrics. Group sessions are designed for healthy peer learning. One-on-one coaching is tailored to the student's pace and mindset.

Classes are global, with students from Singapore, London, Abu Dhabi and Florida - enabling students to actually understand how multi-cultural thinking occurs.

This is definitely about becoming a chess champion. But, in the process, it's also about becoming a sharper, more thoughtful human being.

A Method That Challenges Everything

Unlike conventional education models that fixate on curriculum coverage and exam scores, Debsie focuses on building thinking skills that cut across subjects and are especially crucial for future entrepreneurs and startup founders.

Classes are designed around open-ended questions, scenario-based decision-making, mistake-friendly exploration, strategy and reflection.

Every interaction is meant to trigger deeper thinking. Kids are encouraged to speak their mind, defend their reasoning, and stretch their imagination.

There are no boring slides, no droning lectures. Just guided thinking, playing chess and competing against peers.

How It Works

Debsie sessions are delivered live via Microsoft Teams. Students can choose from a range of pricing plans to tailor it for their needs:

* Group Chess Classes

* 2 sessions per week in small groups

* Pricing: ₹2,499 to ₹3,999/month

* One-on-One Chess Track

* Weekly tailored coaching

* Pricing: ₹4,999 to ₹6,999/month

* Advanced Chess Track

* Intensive one-on-one coaching for ambitious learners

* Pricing: ₹7,999 to ₹12,999/month

Every student is onboarded through a free trial class, no strings attached. If the parent and child feel it's a fit, they can choose a plan. Otherwise, no obligation.

What's Next?

Debsie isn't building the next school.

It's building the next generation of thinkers one move at a time.

The startup will continue to refine its thinking-based model, build deeper personalization tools, keeping its focus on quality over quantity.

