Three cryptos that are changing the way we see finance: Solana, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin, which has already raised USD 16.1 million presale

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay and are making a big difference in the way people and organisations transact with each other. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the latest cryptos to launch and has attracted a lot of investor attention, already raising more than $16 million in its presale. With an exciting 200% bonus launch offer, this looks set to grow and grow. Big Eyes Coin joins the ranks of established cryptocurrencies such as Solana and Polkadot. Here's how they compare.

Solana - Fast And Scalable

Launched in 2019, Solana (SOL) is an open-source cryptocurrency. Solana's blockchain platform uses the SOL token for currency and transactions. If you are looking for a cryptocurrency that provides fast, cheap transactions, Solana is a good choice. Compared to some other cryptocurrencies, Solana stands out due to the network's transaction flow, cheaper fees, and its ultra high speed. Scalability is a key benefit this public blockchain offers. The system operates by combining proof of stake (PoS) and proof of history (PoH), powering thousands of transactions per second. Solana is a third-generation blockchain focused on improving crypto market functions.

Polkadot (DOT) is another open-source, decentralised, sharded multichain protocol, which means that the network's workload is spread efficiently. Polkadot aims to disrupt the blockchain industry by creating highly scalable applications while ensuring data privacy. The Polkadot team believes that the blockchain sector has reached dire straits and can no longer go unnoticed. Consequently, the team developed Polkadot (DOT) to offer effective solutions to the issues involving blockchain technology, including security, privacy and scalability.

The Polkadot project was built by the creators of Ethereum (ETH). However, unlike Ethereum, Polkadot is not a public blockchain. The Polkadot team believes that the blockchain sector is key to our financial world today and in the future. As such, it can no longer be overlooked.

Big Eyes Coin - The One To Watch

This popular crypto cat-themed meme coin is generating a huge buzz in its presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised a total of just over $16.1 million so far and counting. No wonder new investors are joining seasoned investors to get in at the launch.

Big Eyes Coin aims to encourage people to expand their interests in crypto and connect with this community-led DeFi token. From charity wallets devoted to saving and protecting the planet's oceans to a unique 'NFT Sushi Crew' designed for an exclusive group who love cats, crypto and fun content.

Big Eyes Coin is incredibly close to going live and you can help make this happen. When investing in the coin, simply use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to receive a 200% bonus!

Cryptocurrency has changed the way we see finance, and Big Eyes Coin looks set to change the way we see crypto. The future starts here:

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor