Three O’Clock Café Hits 7th Milestone in India with Franchise India

Authentic Vietnamese Coffee Captivates Surat's Vibrant Youth

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 8: Three O'Clock Café, the renowned Vietnamese coffee brand partnered with Franchise India Brands Limited, proudly inaugurates its seventh café in India at a prime location in Surat, Gujarat. Following the successful launches of its first three outlets in Gurugram and subsequent expansions in Delhi NCR, this new venue brings the brand's signature 3 PM coffee ritual to the diamond city's thriving young population.

About Three O'Clock Café

Three O'Clock Café originated in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2016 as a 24-hour coffee and tea chain, embodying the cultural tradition of pausing at 3 PM for slow-brewed coffee and meaningful conversations. The brand operates numerous outlets worldwide, with six in India so far, offering authentic Phin-filter coffee, egg coffee, coconut coffee, cold brews using premium Vietnamese beans, matcha, alongside Vietnamese dishes like bánh mì, baos, fresh bakes, and desserts.

Three O'Clock Café positions itself as more than a beverage spot—it's a dynamic, community-focused space for young professionals and Gen Z, blending Vietnam's wellness-oriented, innovative flavours with modern interiors ideal for work-from-café sessions, networking, and relaxation. This taps into India's booming coffee culture, where the branded coffee shop market grew 12.7% to 5,339 outlets in the last year, driven by demand for global, artisanal experiences.

Surat's Café Boom

Surat, the eighth-largest city in India with a population exceeding 4.5 million, boasts a youthful demographic—13% under age 6 and high literacy at 89%—fuelling a surge in café culture among its dynamic professionals and students. As the world's diamond polishing hub and a fast-growing economy projected as the fastest-growing city through 2035, Surat's young residents embrace coffee for post-run breaks, networking meetups, and social vibes, complementing spots like Coffee Culture.

“Three O'Clock Café's rapid expansion to six outlets underscores Franchise India's mission to propel global F&B brands into India's dynamic market, igniting specialty coffee trends among the youth,” said Gaurav Marya, Founder and Chairman, Franchise India Brands Limited.

“As I connect with my network in Surat, everyone's buzzing with excitement to experience authentic Vietnamese coffee at our new café—perfect for holding networking sessions, casual meetups, and quick coffee breaks after morning runs,” said Parisha Jain, Area Developer, Three O'Clock Surat.

With this Surat milestone, Three O'Clock Café eyes further pan-India growth, leveraging Franchise India's expertise to introduce Vietnam's cherished coffee ritual to more cities, fostering community hubs amid India's evolving café landscape.

